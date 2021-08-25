Death Stranding Director’s cut for PS5 may make life too easy





Death Strandings Sam Porter Bridges thumbs up the camera. Screenshot: Kojima Productions / Kotaku

Kojima Productions has unveiled more add-ons and extensions added to Death Stranding Directors Cut. All of these seem to help ease the pain and deliver the package in a harsh and haunted world. In other words, they seem to miss the point.

Death Stranding Directors Cut, released on September 24th, is a game version optimized for PS5. But it’s not just good graphics and load times. With so many new mechanics, systems and modes, it really looks like a completely different game.

Here’s all the new things Kojima Productions has revealed on Gamescom: Opening Night Live Stream:

A rig stabilizer that helps you slide down from high places. A cargo launcher launches luggage over long distances and escorts it with a drone. A buddy bot carrying valuable deliveries. AI navigation that takes the player himself anywhere. A new weapon like the Mather Gun to stun enemies. A shooting range for testing them and competing for high scores with other players. Motorcycle time trials against other players around the world praise the new race track. New mission.

Many of these are what you’d expect from a bonus DLC or Game of the Year edition, but others, such as thruster packs and cargo launchers, can radically change the senses and relationships of the world. ..

G / O media may receive fees

Read more: Death Stranding: The Kotaku Review

Death Ground-The apocalyptic portrayal of the United States, where humanity has been beaten and isolated in a lonely pocket, was harsh and difficult to explore. The success in establishing this mood eventually led to a pandemic of covid-19 and government quarantine, which seemed eerily foreseen overall. Death Stranding has exacerbated the mundane pain of safely delivering packages that have not been damaged by the elements into an irresistibly tense existential crisis. Drones are fun, but I don’t know how it works to get through obstacles by carrying cargo with a remote control.

Buddy bots are even more cheerful and uncomfortable. It has two legs and transports you or your package over long distances without the need for you to lift your fingers. It may be a fun reward for veteran players, but in my book the ratio of Metal Gear to walking shims is actually lost. The gaming community is convinced that there’s all sorts of fun doing ridiculous things with bots and other gadgets, but Death Stranding was highlighted in the first rush by Hideo Kojima. It seems more and more clear that everything that couldn’t be added. Ship it.

Immediately after the announcement, Kojima tweeted that he didn’t like the PS5 version of Director’s Cut. He said the director’s cut cut in the movie was an additional edit to the shortened version that was reluctantly released because the director didn’t have the right to edit it or had to reduce the execution time. wrote. Instead, he preferred to think of the PS5’s Death Stranding as Directors Plus. After today’s reveal, there is certainly no doubt about it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/new-directors-cut-features-seem-like-theyll-undo-what-m-1847558752 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos