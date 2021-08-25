Amazons New World MMO got open beta on 9th September





Amazon’s upcoming PCMMO, New World, is in open beta before its release date on September 28, Amazon Games announced at the Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday. The open beta will run from September 9th to September 12th.

The public beta gives players the opportunity to try out the game a few weeks later, before it’s officially released on September 28th, even if it’s only a few days. In addition to the open beta, Amazon Games has also released a new trailer for the next MMO that will showcase more of the supernatural world of the new world.

The New Worlds Open Beta follows the reputed Closed Beta and should give more people the opportunity to try the game before it is officially released. This game, like other games in Amazon Games, has a problematic history. The recent delay from August 31st to September 28th was the fourth in the game, but the open beta could be an opportunity for Amazon to resolve as many issues as possible before the release of New Worlds.

New World can be pre-ordered from $ 39.99. Unlike some other MMOs, the game does not have a monthly subscription.

