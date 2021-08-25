You can finally watch YouTube while scrolling your iPhone.Method is as follows





Try YouTube’s picture-in-picture feature on your iPhone now.

If you have a YouTube Premium subscription and an iPhone, you’re in luck. With the new picture-in-picture feature, you can finally watch YouTube videos while scrolling through other apps on your phone.

Apple added picture-in-picture to the iPhone with the release of iOS 14 last year. This allows you to check your email, use other apps on your phone, watch Netflix on FaceTime, and talk to your friends. And Google launched YouTube picture-in-picture support for some premium subscribers in June, and broader than this week, as 9to5Google first reported. This feature is currently labeled “Experimental”, but premium subscribers can test it on iOS.

According to the YouTube site, picture-in-picture will be available until October 31st, but I don’t know what will happen after that. The company has announced that it will roll out this feature to all free US users, which could happen.

If you have a YouTube Premium subscription, here’s how to get YouTube picture-in-picture on your iPhone. (Some people report to 9to5Google that it also works on the iPad, but you may need to remove the app first.)

How to get YouTube picture-in-picture on iOS YouTube

1. Sign in to your Google account and go to YouTube.com / new.

2. On iOS, scroll down to Picture-in-picture and[試してみる]Click.

3. Open the YouTube app on your iPhone and start playing the video.

4. While playing the video, swipe up or tap the home button to close the YouTube app. This will start the video in the on-screen mini player while other apps are open.

According to YouTube, if you lock your phone screen while the video is playing in picture-in-picture mode, the video will pause. However, you can continue playing using the lock screen media controls.

Happy viewing!

