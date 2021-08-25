All trailers and announcements from Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021





Gamescom

Today, Gamescom kicks off with Opening Night Live. This is a two-hour show featuring the latest updates on major titles coming in the coming months, including Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6, and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

There were also two major exposures at Saints Row’s restart and Marvel’s midnight sun.

Get the CNET Culture Newsletter

Explore movies, games, superheroes and more with CNET culture. Delivered on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Everything announced or displayed is here!

Saints Row

Another open world crime game is back. Saints Row is a reboot of the series with a new set of characters, taking place in the new city of Suntoileso. Scheduled to be released on February 25, 2022.

Marvel Midnight Sons

Iron Man, Blade, Wolverine, and other Marvel heroes take over Lilith, the devil’s mother of the Marvel Midnight Sons. This game is different from most Marvel games because it is a tactical RPG in which players live among heroes. Marvel Midnight Sons will be available in March 2022.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Vanguard has already been announced, but at Gamescom the single-player campaign was the star of the show.New Call of Duty will be released on November 5th

Halo Infinite

Halo’s multiplayer was the basis of the game, and the actual first shot was shown during the show. Halo Infinite will be available on December 8th.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Halo and Xbox, the special Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the Halo-themed Xbox Series X.

Lamb cult

A step away from the huge games, Devolver Digital unveiled the next Cult of the Lamb. The game will come out sometime next year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

The retro side-scrolling action is back. This time, April O’Neill is one of the playable fighters, so players don’t need to save April O’Neill.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Another game to celebrate the 20th anniversary is Super Monkey Ball. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania was launched on October 5th, and during the show it was revealed that PS5 Morgana would be the new character available in the game.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

The LEGO Star Wars series is a series loved by many, and Skywalker Saga allows players to run through all nine Star Wars movies. It will be released in the spring of 2022.

Outlast trial

Outlast Trials, a new entry in the Outlast series, takes place during the Cold War and puts players in terrifying challenges. Expect to be scared when this game goes on sale next year.

DokeV

DokeV is a monster catching game in which humans and monsters called Dokebi exist side by side. The date has not been set yet, so please pay attention to the details.

Far Cry 6

The next Far Cry release is October 7, and the latest trailer for the game details the adversary Anton Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito. Yarra’s current dictator, Castillo, did not live an easy life before he came to power in the country.

new world

The first Amazon game, New World, will be released on September 28th. After the beta during the summer, there will be an open beta from September 9th to 12th.

Age of Empires 4

Microsoft’s history real-time strategy game adds a civilization for players to fight each other. It will be released on October 28th.

Walheim: Haas & Home

The Norse mythological open-world game Valheim made a big leap when it went on sale next year after selling over 7 million copies. The first content update, Hearth & Home, will add balance changes, improve gameplay, and add more to the game when it’s released on September 16th.

Master

The mentor of a third-person martial arts action game will be in a bone-breaking battle and will be released on February 22nd.

DEATHS STRANDING Director’s Cut

Death Stranding Director’s Cut, released for PS5 on September 24th, adds even more to the game. There are more options to help carry your luggage, including the buddy bot that carries you. Players can revisit the old boss battles and see how they are ranked. There are also new racetracks, more missions and additional music tracks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/news/all-the-trailers-and-announcement-from-gamescom-opening-night-live-2021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos