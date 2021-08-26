Pokemon Go is regaining its increased interaction distance





Niantic announced on Wednesday that it would change to Pokmon Go to return to at least one of the controversial gameplay. The company is permanently increasing the distance it can interact with Pokstops and Gyms, even when they are far from their actual location. The new base limit is 80 meters (262 feet), the distance introduced by Niantic at the start of the pandemic.

At the beginning of August, Niantic returned the in-game interaction distance to 40 meters (131 feet) in the United States and New Zealand. This greatly affected the disappointment of fans who appreciated the safety of COVID-19 provided by the added accessibility benefits and changes. .. Currently, Niantic is committed to permanently maintaining the increased distance, along with other changes announced on September 1.

Trainer-I was looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the September 1st Task Force, but don’t wait for one thing! From now on, 80 meters will be the global basic interaction radius of PokStops and Gyms. (1/2)

Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

You can see all the details in the Niantics change log, but it’s worth calling other changes that remain so far in the United States. The incense used to attract wild Pokemon will be as ineffective as it was before the pandemic began, unless you are moving. Changes in gift frequency from Buddy Pokemon are also locked in place.

This move from Niantic is a positive sign that the company is ready to adapt to the needs of its players. This could be due in part to an internal task force formed by Niantic to address player issues and boycott threats. Niantic will share the findings of this Task Force by the next change in the game season on September 1st. Until then, sticking to longer interaction distances is a good first step.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/25/22642030/niantic-pokemon-go-pandemic-interaction-distance-80-meters

