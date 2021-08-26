What is Fortnite’s Alien Nanites?





As aliens became more and more present on the Fortnite map, so did their technology. During Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 7, Alien Nanites became part of the battle royale, and this technology from a distant galaxy turned out to be a strategic tool for players.

Despite being a crafting material, Alien Nanites can also create low gravity areas that help turn the tide in building battles. Getting some alien nanites isn’t too difficult. Because they are available as ground loot and are also in the chest. It seems relatively rare, but if you find one, it may be wise to have something worth using for a while.

As a crafting material, Alien Nanites can upgrade your regular Fortnite gun to a space cannon.

The assault rifle becomes a pulse rifle and the SMG becomes a Reagan. Snipers can be upgraded to railguns, and pistols become plasma cannons along with some alien nanites.

There are also weekly quests that require you to use Alien Nanites to create alien weapons. If you’re just looking to complete this quest, you’ll need a gun and an alien nanite, as you can basically use it to upgrade most weapon types in the game.

Once you have the Alien Nanite and upgradeable weapons,[クラフト]Go to the tabs and you’ll be given the option to combine them to create an upgraded weapon. Doing so is enough to complete the quest and you can also take advantage of the opportunity to test new guns.

If you have two spare Alien Nanites, you can use your alien weapons to deck your loadouts or use the rest to create a low gravity field to surprise your enemies. Alien Nanites are needed against enemies who are not going to come out of the fort.

