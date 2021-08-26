LifeUnfolds with Globe’s GPlan with 5G New Chapter – Manila Breaking News





Samsung has changed the way we open up new possibilities again. The long wait is finally over as Samsung excites us with the beauty and ingenuity of the latest premium foldable smartphones Galaxy Z Fold 35G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G!

Featuring GPlan and Globes 5G technology, the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is an essential device for pioneers and multitasking enthusiasts who are constantly looking for the next innovative device to take productivity to a whole new level. With an uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and the first S-pen support on a Galaxy foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is perfect for on-the-go users. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G combines productivity and style with its sleek, compact, pocket-sized design, enhanced camera features, and a larger cover screen built for quick on-the-go use. ..

Do more as #LifeUnfolds with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 35G

With the power of Globes 5G technology, the premium and highly advanced Galaxy Z Fold3 5G takes the smartphone experience to a whole new level and promises the most productive life.

Glove Postpaid ZFold3 Glove Platinum ZFold3

This is the thinnest Samsung Galaxy Fold ever, with large screens on the inside and outside. Folded, it’s a premium 6.2-inch smartphone that rocks the classic one-handed hold. Unfolding gives you a vast view that opens up new possibilities.

The theater-like viewing experience of the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, thanks to Samsung’s new Under Display Camera technology, helps you completely immerse yourself in your favorite movies and videos with the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display without interruption. The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G has a minimal pixel applied above the camera hole and has a seamless slate that allows users to interact with their favorite apps. By applying the new eco-display technology to the screen, it will be 29% brighter while reducing power consumption.

For the first time in its foldable lineup, Samsung is incorporating fan-popular Note series technology into the Galaxy Z Fold 35G via the S-pen feature. Users now have access to the wide main screen of the device. This makes it easier than ever for users to write down notes during video calls and follow YouTube tutorials to create digital sketches. The S Pen Fold Edition was created specifically for this device. It features a pre-designed retractable Pro chip with power limiting technology to protect the Galaxy Z Fold 35Gs main screen.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is built with a smoother, thinner and lighter design for even greater portability than the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. Shines in three instant classic shades: Phantom Black, Phantom Green and Phantom Silver.

Until September 12, 2021, we will pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Series with Globes G Plan at an installation price of less than 9,600 Philippine pesos. During this period, enjoy a free 1-year subscription to Samsung Care worth 14,447 Philippine pesos. Phone case with S-Pen, and 25W adapter by adding PHP 1,850 per month in GPlan 1999.

Globe Platinum customers, on the other hand, will be treated to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G by registering for Platinum GPlan 3799 and getting it for free with pre-ordered giveaways. Existing Globe Platinum customers in Plan4999 can get Samsung Galaxy. Z Fold3 only adds 1,000 pesos to the 24-month monthly service fee, along with pre-ordered giveaways. Most importantly, all Globe Platinum customers enjoy priority inventory and delivery, so they are the first to receive these latest innovations.

For better cash-out transactions, trade in your old device with Globes official partner CompAsia and qualify for an additional 9,600 Philippine peso discount from pre-order cash outs on the Galaxy Z Fold 35G. Visit glbe.co/galaxyzseries for the complete mechanism.

#Life unfolds in perfect style with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 35G

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G celebrates expression and style. With a sleek body, bold color options and premium features, this smartphone is perfect for users who prefer a small, stylish smartphone. With a choice of four trending colors: cream, green, lavender and phantom black, the Galaxy Z Flip 35G is a device for true self-expression.

Glove Postpaid ZFlip3 Glove Platinum ZFlip3

You can enjoy this smartphone with confidence. Fashionable yet durable. Thanks to 5G capabilities, we promise uncompromising performance, from camera quality to system performance, display and sound quality.

The redesigned cover screen makes it easy to view notifications and messages without having to open the device. Users can also take advantage of the new cover screen widget and adjust the cover screen wallpaper with the new Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Watch 4 Classic to make it look good.

Thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, capturing memories has become even more exciting. Packed with Samsung’s latest camera technology, users can take even more compelling selfies hands-free in flex mode. You can also double-click the power key to capture photos and videos from the cover screen with the device folded, using enhanced quick shots.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G boasts new upgraded stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Here you’ll get an immersive sound with incredible clarity, depth and spatial effects no matter what you see or hear.

Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, you can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Globe’s G Plan for an introduction price of less than 9,600 pesos until September 12, 2021. Enjoy the same access to Samsung Care’s 1-year free subscription. A 25W adapter equivalent to PHP12,447, just by adding a silicon phone case and PHP800 per month to GPlan1499.

In addition, customers planning to subscribe to the Platinum GPlan 3799 can take advantage of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with a pre-ordered giveaway at a discounted rate of P28,800.

If you trade in your old device through CompAsia, you will receive an additional 7,200 Philippine peso cashout discount from your pre-order cashout on the Galaxy Z Flip 35G. Visit glbe.co/galaxyzseries for the complete mechanism.

Unleash your potential and experience innovations that redefine the #LifeUnfolds way with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 35G and Galaxy Z Flip 35G with GPlan and Globe 5G.

Find out more about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 35G and Galaxy Z Flip 35G G Plan products at glbe.co/galaxyzseries.

