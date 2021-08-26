6 Reasons Why to Use 3D Modeling in Product Design

What is 3D modeling?

3D modeling is the design of a three-dimensional model based on a previously developed drawing or sketch.

The capabilities of 3d product modeling company can be applied to almost any industry. But how to choose the right software for your purposes? Not everyone can afford most of the solutions. It is in order to make three-dimensional modeling equally accessible to both professionals and beginners, the SketchUp program. With its help, any interested person will be able to design in 3D.

Architects, designers, or designers are often faced with a situation when a customer needs to quickly complete a project sketch, visualize the external or internal design of a building, landscape, etc. Choosing 3D modeling tools that can face a number of difficulties.

Many very expensive software packages cost several thousand dollars per user per year.

Secondly, to work with them, you need qualified specialists and considerable expenses for training employees.

Thirdly, 3D modeling programs place high demands on the performance of hardware (“hardware” graphics stations).

In addition, such solutions are designed for more complex tasks. For conceptual design, visualization, or small design projects, they are extremely “heavy”, and the price is prohibitive.

Where is 3D modeling used today?

Creation of various character models. This is usually used in the creation of cartoons and in the design of modern computer video games;

3D visualization of buildings. This is done by design organizations that want to evaluate the design features of the future facility for the customer;

Creation of 3D of interior items. In most cases, they are performed by design companies in order to demonstrate the aesthetic properties of the presented expositions;

Advertising and marketing. Custom advertising objects are often required. An important component of three-dimensional graphics plays in the demonstration of any service. This allows you to make a more effective impression on stakeholders;

Manufacturing of exclusive jewelry. Professional artists and jewelers use special programs that allow you to create an original and unique sketch;

Manufacture of furniture and components. Manufacturing furniture companies often use 3D model development to place their products in electronic catalogs;

Industrial sector. Modern production cannot be imagined without modeling the company’s product. Each detail or full-fledged object is easier to assemble using ready-made and well-thought-out 3D model;

Medical field. For example, when carrying out plastic surgery or surgical intervention, three-dimensional graphics are increasingly used in order to clearly demonstrate to the patient how the procedure will go and what the result will be.

Factors affecting the cost of 3D modeling.

Pixels on the screen or bytes on disk cost money and sometimes a lot of money. As you already understood, the reasons for this are the moment of intellectual property and the functionality of the 3Nitro. Now let’s take a look at what influences the cost of a model for a Customer.

Timing. This, in my opinion, is the first thing that should be on this list. If you are asked to make a 3D model of a car in a day, this is aerial. Everything is logical here. The terms are discussed at the first stage of obtaining the technical assignment and it is desirable to agree on the deadline for each stage of development. This will allow you to have a clear work execution plan (as a Contractor) or a control and payment schedule (as a Customer).

The timing is determined based on the complexity of the model. It happens that the approval of the project of a model takes longer than its creation. Preliminary terms of reference (for the Customer) and / or brief / cases/examples (for the Contractor) will significantly speed up the process.