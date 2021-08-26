CCSD welcomes innovative technologies to the classroom to help fight COVID





Steve marcus

The disinfecting power of ultraviolet rays can now scrape off the virus that causes COVID-19 throughout the classroom.

The Clark County School District has purchased and is currently deploying 372 R-Zero branded arc devices that emit UV light to break down pathogens in the air and on the surface without the use of chemicals. It is a device for all schools and reinforces what daily cleaning caretakers do manually.

This is the same technology used in hospitals, said Grant Morgan, CEO of R-Zero. That kind of gold standard.

The slim wheeled tower is about 6 feet high and resembles a large bug zapper when turned on and the light bulb glows blue. Efficiently disinfect a 1,000 square foot room in 7 minutes. Small classrooms, such as the Lorna Kesterson Elementary’s counselor room, allow you to get the job done even faster.

During a demonstration at Henderson School, Jeff Wagner, head of the CCSD facility, said the device should reach every room once a week, not every classroom every day. Also, if it does occur, it is used immediately and more often in bathrooms and health centers.

He said they are high-load areas.

According to Morgan, his company leases devices for about $ 17 a day or sells them for about $ 28,000 per device.

According to a district spokesman, CCSD received a discount of about $ 20,000 each, or a total of about $ 7.4 million, using the federal pandemic fund reserved for the school.

According to Wagner, the device is a long-term investment that will be useful after a pandemic and will not replace the old-fashioned daily cleaning by caretakers and other staff. Humans use cleansers, wipes, and foggers for dust, dirt, blood, vomit, and other bad things.

However, they used chemicals and no disinfection towers, which made them a fascinating addition, he said.

UV disinfection towers, not chemistry, rely on physics.

Ultraviolet rays fall into three categories based on the length of the waves. Sunscreen protects the skin from UV-A and UV-B light UV-A contributes to signs of aging such as wrinkles and stains. UV-B is the main cause of sunburn.

R-Zero devices emit UV-C light. It has the shortest wavelength and therefore the highest energy. It has the highest radiation and can be the most dangerous when exposed directly to the eyes and skin, but it is suitable for disinfection as it breaks down bacteria and other bacteria.

Ozone prevents the sun’s UV-C from hitting the ground, but artificial sources of UV-C can bring it indoors for beneficial uses.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and non-porous surfaces. UVC radiation has been used effectively for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria such as tuberculosis. For this reason, UVC lamps are often referred to as germicidal lamps.

According to Morgan, devices like the R-Zeros are often more conscious of the cleanliness of smaller indoor spaces after more than a year of blockades and attention, such as hotels, restaurants and corporate offices. Appears everywhere you come back. And they are becoming more common in schools. He said R-Zero is affiliated with more than 100 school districts across the country.

CCSD is Nevada’s largest customer, although the system is also available at the pool hall in downtown Las Vegas.

Safety features include a 30-second delay in turning on the switch to allow the operator to safely leave the room, and a sensor that automatically turns off the device if someone gets too close, he said. Told.

Tests have shown that the device is effective against human coronaviruses, which may include the common cold and norovirus, also known as stomach bugs, according to Morgan. Bacteria such as MRSA super bugs and E. coli. Mold and mold.

