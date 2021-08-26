Universal Display Corporation Announces 2021 UDC Innovative Research and Pioneering Technology Award Winners at IMID Korea





NJ, EWING-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) delivers energy-efficient displays and lighting with Universal PHOLED technology and materials today, a UDC innovation in organic electronics and displays. We announced the winners of the research award. UDC Pioneer Technology Awards in Organic Electronics and Display. These awards were presented by UDC Korea Sales and Business Development Director Kim Seong Won (Steve) at the 21st International Information Display Conference (IMID) held in Seoul, South Korea on August 25th. ..

The winners of the 2021 UDC Awards are:

UDC Innovative Research Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Min Seong Kim, Sujin Jung, Dong Hyun Choi, Hyung Tae Kim, Jusung Chung, Hyun Jae Kim (Yonsei University, South Korea) For possible healthcare devices.

UDC Pioneering Technology Award in Organic Electronics & Display: Ha Lim Lee, Vilas Venunath Patil (Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea), Inkoo Kim (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., South Korea), Kyung Hyung Lee, Won Jae Chung (Sungkyunkwan University) , Korea)), Joonghyuk Kim, Sangho Park, Hyeonho Cho, Won-Joon Son, Soon Ok Jeon (Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Korea), Jun Yeob Lee (Sungkyunkwan University, Korea) 23%), Narrow Emission (21 nm) and Ultra High Purity Deep Blue (CIEy ~ 0.05) OLEDs are based on a new mechanism of pure spin vibration coupling assisted thermal activated delayed fluorescence.

Since its inception, Universal Display Corporation has symbolized vision, innovation and reality. Stephen V. Abramson, President and Chief Executive Officer, is pleased to continue to support creative and research in the global organic electronics and display space with these grants. As a pioneer in the OLED industry, we are committed to facilitating the endless pursuit of knowledge and quest. We congratulate the award winners and commend all researchers for their exciting contributions in expanding the scientific boundaries of their potential.

The UDC Awards recognize outstanding individuals or teams demonstrating innovative ideas or research initiatives that impact the organic electronics and display industry. Winners were selected by IMID and KIDS (Korea Information Display Association).

This year’s IMID conference will be held virtually face-to-face from August 25-27, 2021 and will include a variety of technical presentations, including:

Keynote Speaker: Executive Vice President and CTO, Dr. Julie Brown Keynote Speech: Next Frontier of OLED Technology

Presenter: Vice President of Business Development, Dr. Mike Hack Presentation: Power-Reduced High Color Gamut OLED Display for Laptop Applications (UDC / Intel Joint Paper)

Presenter: Dr. Nicholas Thompson, Senior R & D Manager Presentation: Improving OLED Stability: Plasmonic PHOLED

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994 and with subsidiaries and offices around the world, we currently own, exclusively license or sublicense over 5,000 pending patents worldwide. Has the right to. Universal Display is licensed for its own technology, including breakthrough high-efficiency Universal PHOLED phosphorescent OLED technology that enables the development of energy-efficient, environmentally friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The company also develops and provides high quality, state-of-the-art Universal PHOLED materials that are recognized as a key ingredient in the manufacture of top performing OLEDs. In addition, Universal Display provides clients and partners with innovative and customized solutions through technology transfer, collaborative technology development, and on-site training. For more information about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company names, brand names, or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

In the history of this document, our technologies and their potential uses, our expected outcomes and future dividend declarations, as well as those related to the growth of the OLED market and our opportunities within it. Not all descriptive markets are financial statements regarding the outlook in the sense of the Civil Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect the current views of Universal Display Corporation and should not be overly relied upon. It is a future event and is subject to risks and uncertainties where the actual outcome may differ materially from what was intended. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, Universal Display Corporation’s regular reports submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Universal Display Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

