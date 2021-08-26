ON Semiconductor Acquires GT Advanced Technologies





Transactions accelerate ON Semiconductor’s mission to create intelligent power and sensing technologies and drive innovation to build a sustainable future.

Extend the capabilities of onsemis silicon carbide to ensure customer supply to accommodate the rapid launch of sustainable ecosystems such as electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging and energy infrastructure

Strengthen ON Semiconductor’s commitment to invest heavily in disruptive, high-growth technologies

Phoenix & Hudson, New Hampshire, August 25, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-ON Semiconductor, a leading supplier of intelligent power and sensing technology, and GT Advanced, a producer of silicon carbide. Technology (“GTAT”) (SiC) today announced that ON Semiconductor has reached a final agreement to acquire GTAT for $ 415 million in cash.

Founded in 1994, GTAT has extensive experience in crystal growth, including SiC. SiC is a key material for next-generation semiconductors that bring technological benefits to SiC power switching devices and significantly improve system efficiency in electric vehicles (EVs), EV charging, and energy infrastructure.

The transaction will enable ON Semiconductor to secure and expand its supply of SiC to meet the rapidly growing customer demand for SiC-based solutions in sustainable ecosystems such as EVs, EV charging and energy infrastructure. Expected. Combining ON Semiconductor’s manufacturing capabilities with GTAT’s technical expertise will accelerate SiC development and enable ON Semiconductor to better serve its customers as a rapidly expanding and sustainable ecosystem over the next decade. Will be. With this enhanced SiC capability, ON Semiconductor can guarantee its customers the supply of critical components and further commercialize intelligent power technology.

Hasein El Corey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ON Semiconductor, said: “We are focused on deepening leadership and innovation in innovative technologies that support the automotive and industrial sectors. GTAT brings outstanding technical capabilities and expertise in the development of wafer-ready silicon carbide. In the fast-growing end market. We look forward to welcoming GTAT’s talented employees to the on-semi team to drive innovation together. “

The story continues

Greg Knight, President and Chief Executive Officer of GTAT, said: “ON Semiconductor is strategically positioned to expand our capabilities, maximizing the potential of state-of-the-art production technology and providing resources and platforms to stay at the forefront of advanced crystal growth. To do.”

The acquisition also reinforces ON Semiconductor’s commitment to make significant investments in disruptive, high-growth technologies, in line with companies that recently announced their 2025 target financial model as described in Analyst Day’s presentation. increase. As ON Semiconductor mentioned earlier, capital investment in 2022 and 2023 is expected to be approximately 12% of revenue, as ON Semiconductor is investing to promote differentiation and leadership, including SiC. increase. This transaction is not expected to affect a company’s target financial model for 2025.

On Semiconductor will invest in expanding GTAT’s R & D efforts to advance 150mm and 200mm SiC crystal growth technologies, as well as in the broader SiC supply chain, including Fab capacity and packaging. ..

The transaction, unanimously approved by ON Semiconductor and GTAT’s board of directors, is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Transaction completion must be subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions. No ON Semiconductor shareholder approval is required in connection with the proposed transaction.

ON Semiconductor will fund transactions through cash on hand and available capacity under the existing Revolving Credit Facility. The company expects the transaction to slightly dilute non-GAAP earnings per share for the foreseeable future and increase within a year of closing.

About ON Semiconductor

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) is driving disruptive innovation to help build a better future. The company focuses on the automotive and industrial end markets, accelerating changes in megatrends such as vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, 5G and cloud infrastructure. ON Semiconductor leads the way in solving the world’s most complex challenges and creating a safer, cleaner and smarter world with a highly differentiated and innovative product portfolio. Create intelligent power and sensing technologies. For more information on ON Semiconductor, please visit www.onsemi.com.

GT Advanced Technologies Inc.about

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including GTAT Corporation, GT Advanced Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Hudson, New Hampshire, USA, and manufactures SiC and sapphire materials for high-growth markets. SiC materials are the basis for accelerating the adoption of new generation products such as electric vehicles, high power industrial motors and telecommunications infrastructure applications. Sapphire materials are the basis of advanced optics, mechanical, laser applications, and aerospace / defense systems. GTAT is a valuable supply chain partner in the various markets we serve. For more information about the company, please visit www.gtat.com.

The onsemi and onsemi logos are trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names mentioned in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective owners. The company refers to its website in this news release, but such information on the website is not included here.

Precautions regarding forward-looking statements

The specific statements in this press release, among other things, include the expected completion of the transaction and its potential impact, and are forward-looking statements in the sense of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are often “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “may,” “do,” “intend,” “plan,” Use of words such as “should”, “expect”, and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on mid-current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions, and the results or events differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Includes possible risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Among these, such risks and uncertainties include the risk that one or more closing conditions of a transaction may not be met or otherwise abandoned in a timely or otherwise manner, and the transaction will not be closed. Includes, but is not limited to, the risks of the case. Expected or not at all, including the risk that the required regulatory approval may not be obtained. Other factors that may result in results that differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements include onsemis 2020 Annual Report (Form 10-K), Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q), and Current Report. Included in the book (Form 8-K) and other Onsemis. Submission to SEC. ON Semiconductor undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005781/en/

contact address

ON Semiconductor

Media contacts:

Sarah RockeyCorporate / Media Communicationsonsemi +1 (602) [email protected]

Finsbury Glover Hering for onsemi [email protected] +1 (646) 805-2000

Investor contact information:

Vice President Parag Agarwal-Investor Public Relations and Corporate Development onsemi + 1 (602) 244-3437 [email protected]

GTAT

Chris Van VeenMarketing Communications Managero: +1 (603) 417-2230c: +1 (603) 320-5759 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/onsemi-acquire-gt-advanced-technologies-200000410.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos