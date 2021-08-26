16 Strategies to Overcome the Challenges of Legacy Technology Modernization





To date, most companies have recognized multiple benefits of digital transformation, from cost savings and productivity gains to increased security. However, for many companies, the major obstacle to achieving truly groundbreaking digital transformation is the decades of legacy technology systems still in use to perform operations.

To take full advantage of digital transformation, enterprises need to replace traditional technology systems with better, state-of-the-art solutions. However, the process can turn out to be difficult for many reasons. Employees can resist process changes, leadership can question the costs involved, and work interruptions should be avoided. So how can technology leaders overcome the common challenge of modernizing an organization’s legacy technology? Below, 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council share their advice.

1. Quantify direct cost savings

The biggest challenge is often justifying spending. Start by quantifying the direct cost savings that result from more efficient use of resources. And don’t forget that new technologies provide better data to help you make smarter and faster decisions, giving your business a competitive advantage. It’s also important to remember that the cost of making decisions based on outdated or inaccurate data can be high. –Jim Wetekamp, ​​Riskonnect

2. Make sure stakeholders understand the opportunity

One of the biggest hurdles is getting the approval of top-level executives. It’s hard to swallow short-term costs, but by modernizing technology, executives and stakeholders bring new business opportunities and growth, as well as new talents that expect to work with new technologies. You need to understand the opportunities that are open. .. -AleissiaLaidacker, The Mill

3. Explain the reason to the team

The main challenge in modernizing legacy technologies is addressing internal resistance to change. Be on the front line by notifying employees in advance of the need to update the system and explain to me why and what it is. Create a feedback loop that allows team members to send questions and feedback before, during, and after technology modernization. -Scout talent group Andrea Davey

4. Work with employees to mitigate problems

Modernization of legacy technology can have a cultural negative impact on businesses. Digital transformation often involves major changes in the day-to-day operations of employees. System operators may feel compelled to make this transition and resist change. One solution is for leaders to work with employees to create programs that establish processes to identify and mitigate problems. -Nicholas Domnish, EE Solution

5. Small start

In my opinion, the bimodal approach is the best choice. Start with a proof of concept and clarity about what needs to be digitized or transformed. A small team (ideally made up of members of the current team) should run these new implementations and test the proof of concept. When that happens, we will begin the transition to more modern technology step by step. -Giancarlo Di Vece, Unosquare, LLC

6. Focus on promoting value

Modernization of legacy technology can be daunting, and companies are often discouraged by the process before it begins. For ease of management, don’t try to do it all at once. Take a thoughtful approach to determine what will bring the greatest value to your business and ensure that your business remains flexible and agile in the face of changing market conditions. Focus on those areas first. -Kim Huffman, Elastic

7. Protect legacy data

Evolving from legacy technology can be difficult, but it is essential for companies to effectively manage back office processes and product development. It is important to process, maintain and curate legacy data in this migration. With technology in mind as it continues to evolve, we build our architecture with future features and enhancements in mind to optimize the cycle between key technology evolutions. -Thales Group, Alex Cresswell

8. Avoid siled deployments

When modernizing legacy technologies, many companies choose to use pilot programs or siled deployments as a means of mitigating risk. In reality, today’s innovations move so fast that limited releases don’t waste time, and siled activities are essentially incompatible with change in change. The only way to succeed is to act decisively and move the entire organization in the direction of change. -Adrian Nussenbaum, Miracle

9. Make sure all elements of your business are supported

Companies focusing on digital transformation should avoid simply adding new technologies on top of their existing stack. With this approach, companies overbuild their digital infrastructure in some areas, leaving other features behind and creating technical inequity. Instead, companies need to look to support every element of their business and raise the baseline for the entire organization. –Jens Gamperl, Procurement Availability

10. Develop an intermediate software layer

Legacy technologies are often an important part of the system, making proper migration difficult. My advice is to create an intermediate layer of software that can mimic the functionality of the legacy system of all clients and initially acts as a passthrough to the legacy system. Test the new system by sending the same client call to both the system and the legacy system before switching clean with little or no downtime. -Garry Wiseman, Nautilus, Inc.

11. Set duplicate features

Legacy technology has been around for over 20 years. Legacy systems are often very old, so you need to migrate your data from the original podium before performing the digital conversion. Operational approaches such as providing full business coverage with fully serviceable duplication, data duplication, and temporary system scans ensure that you can overcome the challenges of bridging legacy technologies. –Niranjan Limbachiya, Kiwi QA Service

12. Leverage cloud or open source technology

As companies are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, legacy technologies make it difficult to address data quality issues. This is important for building a strong data infrastructure that supports real-time analytics. By adopting cloud or open source technology, you can overcome these challenges and manage big data cost-effectively while adding agility and scalability. -Lokesh Anand, Sigmoid

13. Transition to microservices architecture

One challenge is to ensure that the experience is an evergreen continuous process. Platforms and core operational services need to be a priority corporate investment and always have customers in mind. Move to a microservices architecture to enable bite-sized releases and leverage democulture to quickly identify what’s key to modernizing legacy technology and what’s not working. -Carleigh Jaques, CyberSource, Visa Solutions

14. Hire digital natives to build in-house

Many companies hire external consultants when it comes to updating data, which is very expensive and permanently behind. Most outside professionals live primarily in the Old World and have only one leg in the New World. So by the time these companies complete their digital transformation, the next wave is already gone. It’s much better to hire digital natives to build in-house. -Derek Steer, mode analysis

15. Take a dual track approach

The key is to find the right balance between a well-documented IT backlog and new technologies that help mitigate existing technical debt. Single-point solutions, the use of multiple vendors, old code, etc. cost too much time and money. Companies need to adopt a dual-track approach, where IT leaders focus on large-scale strategic transformational changes and line-of-business leaders focus on innovation at the edge of the business. –Deb Gildersleeve, Quickbase

16. Find a solution that is easy to deploy and remove

The idea of ​​sunk cost fallacy is driven by the desire to save the face, or the desire that existing solutions are “good enough.” Set a high standard for accepting that changes are needed. As a result, you lose the myriad of discreet and sometimes game-changing opportunities to improve. To take advantage of the best available solutions, finding a solution that is easy to deploy and remove will provide better service. -MikePalmer, Sigma Computing

