U.S. Department of Energy Announces $ 54 Million to Increase Energy Efficiency in Microelectronics Technology





Washington, DC, US Department of Energy (DOE) today announced approximately $ 54 million for 10 new projects led by the DOE National Laboratory to increase energy efficiency in the design and manufacture of microelectronics. Microelectronics are important for almost every modern technology, including smartphones, medical devices, power plants, electric grids, and automobiles. Advanced microelectronics have the potential to drive innovative solutions that challenge clean energy, climate, and national security.

Thanks to microelectronics, the technology used to swallow an entire building that fits in the palm of your hand supports climate solutions for electricity, transportation and renewable energy, said Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. .. , Increase America’s competitiveness and lead climate change and innovation.

The miniaturization of microelectronic devices has sparked a digital revolution in recent decades, creating smaller and more powerful devices such as telephones and computers, improving convenience and advanced scientific advances and innovations. Its continuous shrinkage, commonly known as Moore’s Law, is currently facing technical and economic obstacles. The energy required for production is not being reduced at the same pace. A large investment in R & D is needed to increase energy efficiency and create a more sustainable technology system that can take over this area in the future.

The project announced today, led by a diverse group of researchers at DOE National Lab and experts in academia and industry, is energy efficient while stimulating US-based innovation as the foundation for future domestic technology development and manufacturing. We aim to improve functionality. These projects are co-designed microelectronics projects and include interdisciplinary collaboration. It takes into account interdependencies between materials, physics, architecture, and software.

The project considers the following:

New computing architecture based on human brain design Ultra-low power electronics Low temperature, nanoscale, and quantum sensors

The project was selected based on peer reviews under DOE National Laboratory Announcement Microelectronics Co-Design Research. The total funding for the three-year project is $ 54 million, fiscal 2021 funding is $ 18 million, and extra-year funding depends on the parliamentary budget. A list of awards can be found here.

