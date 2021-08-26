UCLA is a key partner in the new $ 15 million NSF consortium to drive innovation





The UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, along with seven other universities in the western United States, received the $ 15 million National Science Foundation (NSF) award to drive commercialization of innovation and drive startups.

NSF today announced the award and established five new Innovation Corps (I-Corps) hubs, each receiving $ 3 million annually for five years. The Western Regional Consortium is led by the University of Southern California (USC) Bitervi Institute of Technology in partnership with UCLA and the University of Colorado at Boulder. The other participating engineers and scientists at the hub are from the University of California, Riverside. California Institute of Technology (Caltech); Colorado School of Mines; University of New Mexico; and University of Utah. The hub is part of NSF’s expanded efforts to provide empirical entrepreneurship training to academic researchers across all disciplines of science and engineering. Of the $ 15 million awarded to hubs in the western region, UCLA will receive $ 500,000 annually for five years.

NSF established the I-Corps program in 2011 as part of the National Innovation Network, extending university-developed academic research and breakthrough discoveries from laboratories to markets. UCLA, USC, and Caltech have been founding members of the I-Corps program Innovation Node Los Angeles (INLA) since 2014, with USC playing a leading role.

Western hubs will grow and develop UCLA’s innovation ecosystem by strengthening and supporting Pioneer’s diverse and inclusive community, “says Wakimoto.

Roger Wakimoto, Vice President of Research at the University of California, Los Angeles, is a co-principal researcher at the Western Regional Hub and a principal researcher at the UCLA program. Dwight Streit, a prominent professor of materials science and engineering, is the lead faculty member at UCLA. Azar Nazeri, Senior Technology Strategist at the UCLA Samueli Institute for Technology Advancement, is the Program Manager at UCLA. A part-time professor of economics, Meliha Bulu Taciroglu is UCLA’s Assistant Program Manager and Chief Lecturer.

Wakimoto said he was very excited to be an indispensable partner for this new venture. Western hubs grow and develop UCLA’s innovation ecosystem by strengthening and supporting Pioneer’s diverse and inclusive community. Significant results have been seen in previous work with the NSF I-Corps program. This expansion will allow more UCLA engineers and scientists to play an important role in the commercialization of breakthrough technology.

Meliha Bulu Taciroglu at ZAP (center right)! The 2018 Session UCLA I-Corps Program begins with short-term classes in the ZAP region! BOOM based on “Lean Startup Method”. Participants will also be provided with consulting and coaching to secure NSF National I-Corps grants. After the team has successfully completed the regional class and passed a rigorous selection process at UCLA and IN-LA, the program will be awarded to researchers in a 7-week intensive customer discovery program in the NSF National Cohort. Recommend and sponsor the team. A $ 50,000 grant.

Hub brings together the knowledge and expertise of innovative faculty, graduate students, and postdocs to transform technical inventions into commercial applications faster, with less risk of failure, and UCLA Sameri’s Jayati Mercy, Ronald, and Valerie Sugar. Engineering Dean says. The curriculum conducted by researchers in the I-Corps program tests the market suitability of products to provide real-world knowledge about the market and is funded by NSF without tying or loss. You can focus on your customer base in a short amount of time. Equity.

As part of IN-LA, UCLA has trained more than 200 individuals and teams over the past seven years, helping 15 of those teams to be accepted into the NSFI-Corps National Program. One of the UCLA teams, led by Gaurav Sant, a professor of civil engineering and environmental engineering at UCLA Samueli, received a NSF National I-Corps grant and became the first university team to win the XPRIZE $ 7.5 million grand prize at the NRG COSIA Carbon Competition earlier this year. I did. ..

Since 2016, UCLA has conducted regional cohorts at partner schools to identify and scrutinize qualified teams in the national cohort and provide guidance and training to the University of California and some campuses of the California State University system. increase.

The I-Corps Hub West region continues to welcome new universities to the program each year to build an established network of innovation and entrepreneurship in the western United States. The hub enhances the creative spirit from diverse backgrounds, challenges the status quo, and facilitates the development of deep technologies that pave the way for new approaches to problem solving.

