Rise Southern Biscuits grows sales through innovation





After success at the Durham location, Rise moved to spread the system to corporate stores in North Carolina. The 16-unit company franchisee took some time to adopt the $ 18,000 equipment, which is clear because the company’s sales growth is ahead of the franchise.

Additional revenue may come from complementary items and built-in suggestive sales shown on the Rises Digital Ordering Platform due to past tastes. Guests also value that there is almost no waiting time for pick-up orders. Overall, Rise has reduced labor costs by more than 10%. This is important for companies that say they have worked during the shortage. Rise reports that employment is not a real problem, as Ferguson paid employees in corporate stores more than $ 15 an hour and offered a bonus of coronavirus suffering in corporate stores. ..

What is Fergson’s advice for other restaurants? Don’t be afraid of technology.

It doesn’t go anywhere, says Ferguson. You need to lean on it. At first, it’s difficult to ensure that it works side by side with all these different stores. And when I first started the implementation, I had a problem. But you have to dive in and do it.

The next step in Rises’ growth will include a new corporate store. Rise will also open franchises in California, Maryland, Tennessee and Virginia. As it expanded, Rise simplified the brand and reduced the complexity of cooking.

According to Ferguson, we’ve always been serious about building a tight infrastructure, at least with communications lines and employee dashboards. This menu has been considerably simplified from the beginning. But we kept it really tight.

With its up-and-coming growth, labor-saving technology and continuous operation, Rise continues to focus on its people. All business owners started out as clerk. And business owners can take their own path to becoming a franchisee.

The biggest thing for me is to define culture and give people the opportunity to live for us, says Ferguson.

He adds that the flow of people who go up the company to make more money and have a better lifestyle is really important to me as they see those goals achieved. I’m really focused on the relationship between technology and the people who work for us, both of which try not to hate the other and make sure they are in harmony to some extent.

