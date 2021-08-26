AeroSpace Cornwall is working with the MILO Institute in the United States to drive space technology innovation





AeroSpace Goonhilly Earth Station on the Lizard Peninsula in Cornwall, part of Cornwall (Image: Bad Wolf Horizon)

Cornwalls’ organization that supports and promotes the fast-growing space industry is affiliated with one of the world’s largest space agencies.

AeroSpace Cornwall is working with the MILO Institute as a way to further innovate.

The MILO Institute is an aggregate formed by Arizona State University. AeroSpace Cornwall is now joining the club for further innovation and global collaboration.

The region is already an innovative region for the UK space industry, with Virgin Orbit launching Britain’s first horizontal satellite from Cornwall Newquay Airport in 2022 and recently the Goonhilly Earth Station GHY for deep space communications. -6 We are aiming to open an antenna.

A spokesman for AeroSpace Cornwall said: This exciting partnership will accelerate the maturity of technology across Cornwall Space Clusters. An established ecosystem designed to mature new technologies and space science programs provides members of the Cornwall Space Cluster with access to expertise related to satellite construction, testing, integration, and operations. ..

“We are working with Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd to offer the MILO Ambassador Program. We first focused on the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly regions and then expanded to the United Kingdom and other countries. Gained insights. We want to use to accelerate the economic development of the region. We will create a commercially viable model for the UK space sector to use to further develop the UK space economy.

Major Chahar is AeroSpace Cornwall’s new MILO Ambassador (Image: Major Chahar)

The new MILO Ambassador is Major Chahar, who has established relationships with both the British Space Agency and the European Space Agency, as well as the UK innovation ecosystem through the catapult network.

Major recently joined Goonhillie’s new business development team, focusing on growth opportunities for government and space agencies. Goonhilly is a long-term partner of the MILO Institute.

David Thomas, Executive Director of the MILO Institute, said: Advances in space science will accelerate as governments, universities, and businesses become able to create multifaceted, interconnected networks on a global scale that can create and transfer value. ecosystem.

“We are excited to work with the new space ecosystem pioneers Aerospace Cornwall and Goonhilly Earth Station.

Ian Jones, CEO of Goonhilly Earth Station Ltd: This new deal hosting MILO Ambassadors in Cornwall fits perfectly into our growth model. Major experience in this area and this partnership with Aerospace Cornwall and MILO Institute can be put to practical use to help other organizations realize their ambitions in space.

