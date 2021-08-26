Microsoft seems to be suppressing Halo Infinite until the last second possible.





A year’s delay is starting to seem inadequate. After months of shy play, Microsoft finally gave Halo Infinite a release date of December 8th. Initially 13 months after it was scheduled to ship in November 2020. Even with Covid’s challenges, I thought the development period would be extended by one year. Gives 343 Industries a chance to polish Infinite. But after Halo Infinite was shown on Gamescom on Wednesday, I’m worried that the campaign may be competing to the end.

December is not the month of choice for the release of Star Games. December is “Glass Fragment in the Case of an Emergency Month”. That is, a month that will be delayed if you do not plan to change your calendar to the New Year in the event of hell or high water levels.

Microsoft has never released a new Halo game in December. The mainline Halo game will be released primarily in September or November, preparing for the holiday shopping season and selling large numbers of Xbox consoles that day. (Halo 5 is a weird Spartan out: released in October). But even the Anniversary Remaster of Halo: Combat Evolved and the Master Chief Collection went on sale in November.

With the December release, Microsoft misses Black Friday and pushes Halo Infinite later this year, which could be overlooked in the already-laden Game of the Year award deliberations.

Maybe neither of them matters. Indeed, Microsoft’s gaming business has changed a lot since the release of Halo 5 in 2015. With the GamePass, you may not care too much about selling a large number of copies in November. Maybe it’s trying to give Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard a lot of space. But I’m sure Halo Infinite will play in November if he doesn’t really need that extra time.

The first sign of concern was last week’s announcement that neither campaign cooperation nor cartographic forge mode would be available at launch. They will be 3-6 months late. Given that the Co-op has been a core feature since the first game, it’s really nothing to sting. Infinite’s appearance on Wednesday at Gamescom was something else. We didn’t see the Infinite campaign video a second time due to inadequate announcements last summer. Instead of showing off at Gamescom, Joseph Staten from 343 Industries has revealed an ugly green controller.

Here’s what I was most convinced that the Infinite campaign was heading for a meteorite-like landing: The 20th anniversary of Combat Evolved is November 15, 2021. Infinite’s overall aesthetic is built around regaining the look of the original game. Its multiplayer plays more like a classic Halo than Bungie’s Halo: Reach. Certainly it wasn’t Plan A to celebrate the 20-year milestone of their biggest franchise with a $ 200 controller and a limited edition console.

It’s immeasurable that Microsoft has abandoned the opportunity to release this game 20 years after the day after Halo: Combat Evolved, unless it’s absolutely ready.

Looking back at the games released in December over the last few years, I’m even more worried. Last year, the Empire of Sin and Cyberpunk 2077 landed in December. Both are promising, but in the end they are terribly buggy. Cyberpunk feels like the definitive game of December. After a few delays, CD Projekt Red’s leadership clearly decided that it had to be achieved in 2020, even though it was clearly not nearing completion. It was released on December 10th, just two days behind Infinite.

Ironically, it was the month the Master Chief Collection was ported to the PC, but there weren’t really any major games released in December 2019 (cool, but re-released). MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries appeared in December 2019, and we liked it! Last year’s Immortals Fenyx Rising was also launched in December, which wasn’t bad, but Ubisoft’s established open-world action series, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, also offers games with a one-month lead time. It makes a lot of sense. About the newcomer Immortals of open world action games. December seems to be a relatively popular month for indie games, but I guess it’s because blockbuster games rarely target it.

The big game in December certainly doesn’t have to be bad, and I don’t think Halo Infinite will be a cyberpunk-shaped disaster. I’ve played a multiplayer tech test and it feels good already. Infinite multiplayer can still use some improvements, but I’m hoping to play it on the first day and have a good time.

And there’s a lot to explain why the Halo Infinite campaign works. 343 may still be trying to keep the mystery by refraining from the video of the campaign. Maybe it starts showing it off like crazy a month before its launch. Maybe a release three weeks after the anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved will make all the difference. Delaying co-ops and Forge last week was a wise sacrifice to refine the core game as much as possible, and fans who demanded another delay to launch using these features overreacted. I thought it was. With this December release date, I think I changed my mind. Last week’s utility now looks like despair.

It’s hard to understand that Infinite could have arrived in 2020. It was released a year ago, so it must have been a cyberpunk-shaped disaster. I support the Infinite campaign to be great, but it all seems to indicate that more time is needed. If it happens to be the 13th month of the year, I’m sure it’s time for us to play.

