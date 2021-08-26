How to pre-order the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Console





Update, 6:30 pm PT: Xbox sold out at Wal-Mart today, but updates this story as more retailers add products to their inventory.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, Microsoft unveiled a new limited edition Xbox Series X bundle for $ 550 with an impressive Halo Infinite design and matching controller. Pre-orders for the new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X bundle were published on the Microsoft Store and Target, but didn’t take long to sell out. However, a Wal-Mart spokesperson confirmed to CNET that stock prices would fall at 5:30 pm EST Wednesday tonight, and the placeholder list has already been published. We recommend that you be ready for listing at that point, as inventory will sell out very quickly.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Bundle costs $ 550 and the premium is $ 50.

Microsoft

We will continue to track the availability of the new Xbox Series X Limited Edition bundle as more lists are published. The console will be available on November 25th, and Halo Infinite itself will be available on December 8th. In the meantime, the current state of the pre-order is:

Pre-order for Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle

Wal-Mart’s Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Bundle will accept pre-orders tonight at 5:30 pm PST.

The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite bundle list is now available on Best Buy. Pre-orders will be published shortly. You can check the availability below.

The pre-order has been published (and sold out) on the Xbox store, but you can check the stock status below.

The pre-order was published on Target Wednesday afternoon and sold out quickly. You can check the current stock status below.

In addition to the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Console, Microsoft has announced the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 Controller. This gamepad has a different design than that of the console bundle. Instead, it’s green with a Master Chief-themed design and an orange cross key. It will be on sale on November 25th.

Especially at Wal-Mart, it was a busy day with console replenishment. Retailers will replenish both the PS5 and Xbox Series X early today and will make another drop on both consoles tonight at 6 pm (PT). This is 30 minutes after the Halo Infinite bundle was dropped. So if you miss a chance to get the Halo Limited Edition Xbox Series X, you can retry the standard console later if needed.

