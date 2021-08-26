Microsofts Panos Panay now advises CEO Satya Nadella directly.





It was February last year that Panos Panay, chief of Microsoft Surface, was promoted to lead the entire Windows software and device team. Now he has been promoted to the world again and has become an executive vice president who is part of a senior leadership team that advises Microsoft. CEO Satya Nadella herself reports on Bloomberg.

I have interviewed him many times over the years. Not only because he faces as Microsoft’s chief product officer, he was directly involved in the creation and deployment of many Microsoft Surface devices, including the recent Surface Duo. Also, yes, he is a person who is constantly pumping.

From a corporate perspective, this means that Windows will be seated at the senior leadership table for the first time since former Windows chief Terry Myerson resigned in 2018. This makes sense. After that, Nadella believed in the move from Windows to the cloud, but he recently changed his mind.

It’s not clear what this move means to Rajesh Jha, who was the EVP of Microsoft’s experience and devices last time we checked, and others on Microsoft’s leadership page. The page seems to have recently been replaced by a smaller list of executive officers instead of the previous list of senior leaders, but other Microsoft EVPs such as Xbox boss Phil Spencer and Cloud + AI boss Scott Guthrie. Many haven’t returned to the list yet. And there is no evidence that their role has changed altogether.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella herself has recently become stronger than ever. In June, in addition to CEO, the first person to play both roles at Microsoft since Bill Gates himself, he was unanimously elected chairman of the board.

Panay also joined Sonos’ board of directors at the end of last year.

