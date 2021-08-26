Famous chef Michael Charnau launches new lifestyle brand Creatures of Habit, raising $ 2.2 million – TechCrunch





Michael Chernow is already known as a restaurant owner, chef, television host and entrepreneur, but now lifestyle and wellness guru can be added to the list.

Chernow has raised $ 2.2 million to launch the lifestyle and wellness brand Creatures of Habit with the goal of helping people establish healthy habits.

Experienced entrepreneur and investor Gary Weinachuk led the funding round, with David Melzer, co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing, Dan Freishmann, founder of Elevator Studios, and writer Deingratzi. A group of entrepreneurs, media executives and professional athletes, including Aussie and angel investor Josh Bezoni, participated. , Author Joel Marion, Entrepreneur Host John Lee Dumas, LA Doggers Player Justin Turner, Philadelphia Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman, Evan Yurman.

The idea of ​​the Kreatures of Habit has its roots in Chernows’ own life celebrating 17 years of drinking. He said he had adopted a positive habit that allowed him to replace alcohol with nutrition and fitness.

This is the latest venture for Chermow, who founded The Meatball Shop and Seamores in New York. The brand originally started out as a cafe concept, but when the pandemic broke out, Chermow moved to the consumer goods arena.

I put together a plan for 2019, but he told TechCrunch that he was absent for the weeks when the COVID news hit. I called the investor and said he wasn’t going to invest in it. You shouldn’t do that either. I will reassess and return to you. But through the journey to expand the restaurant, I turned from a cultural entrepreneur to a project manager, so I didn’t like to do that. It was far from connecting with people centered on the brand.

He started his favorite meal of the day with breakfast and began looking for nutrients of his choice, such as oatmeal, protein and vitamins. He is currently targeting the $ 3.3 billion packed oatmeal market with his first product, PrOA Tagonist, a consumer instant oatmeal.

A plant-based gluten- and allergen-free diet that includes his favorite three breakfast oats, protein and vitamins, as well as minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. Charnau has spent more than a year testing formulas offered in three flavors: chocolate, blueberry banana and vanilla.

To help Charnau enter the industry, he invited former RXBar Chief Marketing Officer Victor Lee to lead the brand’s market development strategy. PrOA Tagonist comes in packs for $ 34 and is available with a $ 33 monthly subscription.

He also works with one of his investors, Elevator Studios Fleyshman. He calls Chernow the best marketer today.

Freshman said he was keen on investing after finishing a zoom call with Weinachuk.

The combination of Michael’s resume and Garris’ passion for building a business with a passion for building a business had advantages as well as the cool element of branding with physical products. Gary gathered 30 people over the phone, and almost half committed within a week.

In addition to spending much of the new money on marketing, it is also used for product development.

Charnau added that there is a pipeline of products to live at the beginning of the day and a snack space, and some products are currently under development. For the next 3-5 years, we will continue to offer a full suite of seasonal lines and SKUs, three times a year in our capsule collection.

