Deathloop Hands-on: A Mystery Wrapped in a Shooter





Arkane Studios is best known for immersive sims, games like Prey and Dishonored, and emphasizes player choice to create their own open-ended actions. The latest developer, Deathloop, definitely follows that line. There are many weapons to experiment with, special powers that can change the way you approach problems, and missions that always go in multiple ways. The difference is that it takes that formula and mashes it up with the mystery of time travel. Still, it’s a thrilling action game where you have to make decisions. But it’s also a game where finding clues and following leads is just as important as shooting. From time to time, you will actually die and want to start over.

I was able to play for the first few hours of Deathloop, and Im finally started to understand how well those two halves fit together, but it was a lot of fun to understand. It was.

Deathloop puts you in the role of Colt. Colt is washed away on a strange island beach and eventually learns that the inhabitants live many times on the same day. And like Juliana, the murder leader, most of them enjoy it. At first, you are just trying to get your orientation. The game throws a lot at you first. Colt will see words floating that look like notes from his own past iterations, danger warnings, or highlights of a particular path. He also seems to be pretty unreliable when Juliana is screaming almost constantly in her ears, at least when she stops threatening Colt. At first I was almost overwhelmed by the information. Especially because information was often thrown in the middle of a tense action set piece. Colt reflected my feelings. He was constantly screaming when something strange happened.

As far as I understand, the main points are: Colt is stuck on an island called Blackleaf, run by a few visionaries who experience the same day in a loop. Every time Colt dies, he returns to the same beach and starts the day over. The only thing that is passed from loop to loop is his memory, which is the key to understanding what is happening and breaking the loop forever. However, the problem is that everyone else in Blackleaf is a proloop, so they kill at a glance trying to end the Colt. The method and reason are not yet clear, but that is the basic premise.

At the heart of all this is what the game calls leads. Basically, it’s information that points in the right direction. Colt may read a note suggesting that hell finds important items to help in a particular building. For example, one of the first leads is to find a Colts apartment so you know who you are. You can read lying notes, messages on your computer, etc. to find new leads and tips and know what to do next. Whenever you follow a lead, the game points you in the right direction with markers on the screen. At first you will follow a specific path, but soon the game will open and you can always choose which lead to follow.

Even more complicated is the fact that Deathloops days are divided into four periods and four island districts. Each time you move from place to place, the time advances, and the district varies depending on the time of day. For example, at some point I found the code for the safe, but it wasn’t really safe to use until morning, so I had to die and start over. It’s complicated, but the game is good enough to hold your hand early on. I had little idea of ​​what was going on, but for some reason I didn’t get lost. But that can change as things are in the open stage.

Aside from the confusion, what I like about Deathloop so far is its dedication to the mystery. There are many games where story fragments are hidden in optional books and letters. That way, players can choose how much they want to invest in the story. But in Deathloop, these elements lack what you might miss: they are essential to the experience. I found myself digging into all the rooms in case something useful happened. Occasionally there was nothing, but I often came across useful details. And those details often make it easier and faster to perform the next loop, depending on whether it’s the code for a locked door or the location of a key person.

The mystery is only made more interesting by the combination of a stylish world and a very fun and sometimes tense gameplay. Blackleaf is an island that feels lost over time, filled with thick retrofuturist gadgets and vehicles, with a torn atmosphere from the 1970s. A huge piece of weird technology approaches the background, raising the mystery of what this place is. This action, on the other hand, requires both experimentation and stealth. The island is absolutely full of people, no one seems to be on your side, so you just can’t burn a gun. (Although gunplay is very satisfying.) I sneaked around hoping for a stealth assassination, but unlocking new items and abilities allowed me to try a new approach. There is a real name, Hackamajig, that can open doors and hack turrets, and in some cases you can avoid combat altogether. I also started unlocking special powers that do everything from giving you a double jump to allowing you to revive yourself without resuming the loop.

So far, the only big problem I’ve faced is related to how Deathloop handles saves. Colt uses a series of tunnels to move from place to place. These tunnels act as a kind of safe home where you can check your gear, plan your next move, and save your game. When you exit the tunnel, you’ll be in a new district and time will advance. But in the world, you can’t save at all. This can be frustrating when following complex leads with numerous moving parts that can take a long time to complete. It’s especially frustrating considering that Deathloop is running on a PS5 that doesn’t have a quick resume feature. I’ve mostly crossed my fingers in the middle of a mission to put the console into REST mode and not decide to turn myself off (this happened in the past). It’s reminiscent of its nasty design decisions in a game that otherwise feels very thoughtful, and the controversy over another big PS5 game, the sci-fi shooter Returnal.

From what I’ve played so far, Deathloop is a bit like when Dishonored is set from Lost to Island. That wasn’t what I wanted, but I can’t wait to continue playing, even if it risks losing some loops.

Deathloop will be available on PS5 and PC on September 14th.

