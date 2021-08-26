Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review





Samsung Electronics’ foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold3 can be seen in this dateless handout photo released to Reuters on August 11, 2021.

Samsung Electronics | Reuters

Samsung’s new foldable mobile phone, the $ 1,799 Galaxy Z Fold 3, will be available on Friday. I wasn’t impressed with the first two models, but after testing this for two weeks I like it. For most people, there are still too many compromises, especially battery life and phone thickness when closed, which is expensive. But I’m more and more convinced that Samsung is working on something.

Samsung’s foldable got off to a difficult start. The first model was delayed after the unit sent to the reviewer broke. The second version was much better. This year’s Z Fold 3 has been further improved. It is durable and water resistant (but not dustproof) and supports the stylus for the first time. It’s also $ 200 cheaper than last year’s model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Samsung seems to be seriously betting on foldable phones finding the market. It will be available in two sizes, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model, which resembles a regular phone that folds in half.

Like the big-screen Galaxy Note, one of the first big-screen handsets with a stylus, it has established a foothold in new markets long before Apple. By improving the screen each year, you can be ready to sell to other phone makers. As prices continue to fall, Samsung is ready if consumers decide that this is the next big trend for phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Here’s what you need to know about the new Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How is it

I like Samsung trying out fun designs. Much of the recent advances in phones have been in gradual improvements in network speed, camera quality, and displays. However, since Samsung first introduced the big-screen “phablet” in the Note series in 2011, the phone designs are relatively similar (currently these big-screens are standard and Apple’s current Note that the iPhone Mini’s screen is actually 5.3 inches in size, which is 5.4 inches larger than the original Galaxy.)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Instead of looking for an iPad and expecting it to charge, I enjoyed sitting on the couch at night and pulling a small tablet out of my pocket. The software has also been significantly improved. For example, in the Google Chrome browser, you can tap tabs just like you would on a traditional tablet or computer.

You can force apps like Instagram to resize and use full-screen, which wasn’t possible last year. I also like the ability to run multiple apps side by side and in multiple windows. Chat with your friends in one app, open Twitter next to them, and above all, watch the movies floating above.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Samsung has also improved the durability of the phone. New changes have been made to the screen and the protector above it, making the display 80% more durable than before. There’s still some bending when you press down on the screen, but it’s much better than the first version, which I felt was too weak. Samsung has also made the phone IPX8 waterproof so you don’t have to worry about rain damage, but avoid bringing it where dirt and dust can get into the hinges and behind the screen. So far, there is no problem.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I also like being able to start something on the front screen and then continue on with the larger inner display. So, for example, if you search for and open a coffee shop on Google Maps on the outside display, you’ll see a huge Google Maps waiting for you. If you start a movie with your phone open on your desk and want to keep watching it on the big inner display, it’s a good choice for a movie.

This is Samsung’s first foldable phone that supports the S Pen. The company chose not to introduce the new Galaxy Note phone this year, but instead add support for its stylus to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. However, you will need to purchase a special $ 49.99 version of the S Pen with a retractable tip. Do not press the screen too hard. Also, there’s no place to store your pens, so you’ll need to keep them in your pocket or buy a $ 79.99 case with storage for your pens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Despite the crease in the middle, it works fine. However, I would like it to work the same as the previous S Pen, with the option to control the media or camera shutter with the S Pen button. Instead, it’s great for navigating across the screen and drawing and writing notes. I found it most useful for signing occasional documents.

After all, I really liked this phone so different from any other phone and didn’t have to worry too much about it being (yet) damaged. It’s just fun. But it’s definitely not for everyone, and there are still many compromises in price.

What’s wrong

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 35G

Samsung

The Galaxy Fold 3 has two major drawbacks: thickness and battery life.

It’s still thick, even when closed and folded. Still, when I tried to send an email, the outside screen felt a bit small. I made a typo. As a result, I noticed that most of the time I was using a larger screen.

Unfortunately, it takes a lot of power to keep the 7.6-inch screen running. In most cases, a single charge gave about four to four and a half hours of screen time, but not so much. After fully charging, I searched for a place to spend my vacation on Airbnb. After 2 hours, the battery was 50%. It will last much longer if you’re not using that big screen, but it’s like the gist of a phone. It charges pretty fast, but you’ll want to keep the battery pack or at least the charger in your bag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Also, yes, there is still a crease in the center of the screen. It’s annoying for a few days, but it’s hard to see if you’re looking directly at your smartphone with the brightness up and it’s starting to blend in a little. I think Samsung needs to remove the creases before it becomes mainstream. Most people accustomed to traditional phones will probably be postponed by it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

The camera is fine and there are many options for capturing more people, such as wide-angle, zoom, and ultra-wide-angle lenses. But because they’re old cameras that were first introduced two years ago, they’re getting outdated technology rather than the latest and greatest cameras Samsung introduced to the S21 phone earlier this year. Those cameras would have increased the cost.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Speaking of cameras, there’s a funky new underscreen camera on a big display. Samsung’s goal was to make the black camera dots less noticeable. This works in some cases, such as when watching a movie. However, when I look for the camera, it looks like a messy screen of pixels. Samsung had to make a sacrifice for this. Selfie photos are not very clear due to the low quality. Any of the other four sensors can be used for selfies, but you’ll need to close your smartphone to use them.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I have some other problems on the phone. For example, speakers make a little quieter sound than other flagship mobile phones. And, despite the increased durability, I’m afraid I’ll break this phone much faster than a regular flagship.

Should you buy it?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn’t for the general public yet. But it’s a great phone for gadget geeks who know what they’re in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Todd Haselton | CNBC

I wasn’t crazy about the previous model because I was worried about flood damage and screen damage in the rain. However, it is very convenient to keep reading, movies, emails, etc. in your pocket. That said, I’m a gadget geek. This is a kind of fun new technology that I live in and knows the risks and trade-offs.

Most people should buy one of Samsung’s other high-end handsets, such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. These phones are even more durable, have better cameras, and have longer battery life. It does not double as a tablet.

