If Publisher Offers Apple News Content, Apple Cuts Fees





Apple CEO Tim Cook will arrive at Apple’s “The Morning Show” global premiere on October 28, 2019 at Lincoln Center in New York-David Geffen Hall.

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

Apple announced Thursday that news publishers participating in Apple News are eligible to reduce Apple’s first-year in-app subscription cuts from 30% to 15%.

This move is the latest example of Apple’s 30% price exception for in-app purchases in various industries and industries, under increasing scrutiny and criticism from app developers, competitors and regulators.

Apple News is a pre-installed app on your iPhone that displays a variety of news articles in one interface. With 125 million monthly active users, the app is part of the company’s growing service business, accounting for 21% of Apple’s sales in the last quarter, according to Apple.

To ensure reductions, publishers need to sign up for a new program that Apple calls the News Partner Program.

News publishers must agree to provide Apple with all content in a preferred Apple News file format and provide information about the metadata or stories Apple needs. Publishers also need to have a positive and strong presence in the markets where Apple News is available.

Publishers will be able to sign up for the program on Apple’s website starting Thursday.

Program participants will receive a 15% discount over the first year for subscriptions launched from both their app and the Apple News app. Some publications have paywalls on Apple News that readers can subscribe to via the app.

News publishers are not the most profitable apps on the App Store. In the United States, the top 10 top-selling companies recorded revenues of just over $ 68 million in the first seven months of 2021, according to Sensor Tower, a company that tracks App Store trends. These companies include The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Bloomberg News, and CNBC publishers, all of which sell subscription access to Paywall Story through Apple’s App Store.

Not the first program to reduce App Store pricing

Apple currently charges 30% of in-app purchases in the first year of subscriptions billed through the App Store, but if the customer subscribes in the second year, that cost will be reduced to 15%.

Last year, Apple introduced the App Store Small Business Program. This allows companies with annual net sales of less than $ 1 million from Apple to receive a 15% discounted take rate. According to Apple, the program is suitable for publishers that make less than $ 1 million a year.

Apple also has programs for established video providers such as Amazon, offering a low take rate of 15% when companies integrate their apps with Siri and other Apple features.

Apple announced Wednesday that it will launch a program to support publishers and give customers access to quality news sources.

But the announcement comes from Apple’s 30% take from the majority of in-app purchases being under more pressure than ever before.

A bipartisan bill currently under discussion in Congress targets Apple’s in-app payment system and requires companies to allow app developers to use other cheaper payment processors.

Antitrust decisions, centered on Apple’s App Store policy, are also scheduled for later this year. Epic Games sued Apple in 2019 in an attempt to avoid a 30% commission on in-app purchases. Netflix and Spotify have removed the ability to subscribe to services from Apple’s App Store to avoid taking 15% to 30%.

Some foreign governments are considering Apple’s App Store policy and its 30% reduction. This week, South Korea’s Parliamentary Commission has taken an important step to ban Apple from forcing developers to use payment systems.

Apple claimed in court that its 30% fee was essentially the same as other online software stores like Google Play and video game console stores, and Apple’s fees were declining over time. ..

Apple said there were no named participants yet because the publisher had not been notified of the program before it started. Publishers participating in the program can continue to sell ads on Apple News and use other business models such as affiliate links.

This program is separate from Apple News +, a $ 9.99 / month digital magazine and newspaper bundle subscription in the United States.

The Apple News service is only available in the US, UK, Canada and Australia and has fewer international markets than other Apple services. Publishers outside of these countries can provide Apple with RSS feeds and access the program.

Apple has hired a human editor to curate the Apple News feed and edit special packages for topics such as the coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 elections.

