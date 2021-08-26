Apple Reduces In-App Purchase Fees for News Publishers Participating in Apple News – TechCrunch





Apple today joins the Apple News app, a new program that allows subscription news organizations that meet certain requirements to reduce the rate of in-app purchases made within the App Store app to 15%. let’s start doing …. Apple’s model of subscription-based apps typically includes a standard 30% commission during the first year of the App Store, then drops to 15% in the second year. However, the new Apple News Partner Program announced today will increase participant commission rates to 15% from day one.

There are a few caveats to this situation that benefit Apple. To qualify, news publishers must maintain their presence in Apple News and serve content in the Apple News Format (ANF). The latter is a JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) format used to create Apple News articles optimized for Mac, iPhone, and other Apple mobile devices. This usually involves a bit of setup for translating news articles into a supported JSON format from the publisher’s website or CMS (content management system). For WordPress and other popular CMS, there are also plugins available to simplify this process.

Meanwhile, publishers headquartered outside of one of four existing Apple News markets in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada can fulfill their program obligations by providing RSS feeds to Apple instead.

The App Store uses partner apps that are subject to a 15% commission to deliver “original professionally created” news content and auto-renewable subscriptions using Apple’s in-app purchase system. Must be provided.

There are some initial steps to establish a connection between publishers and Apple News, but it’s worth noting that most major publishers are already on Apple’s platform. This means that you don’t have to do anything else to move on to reducing your app’s fees. However, the program also serves as a way to encourage news organizations to continue to participate in the Apple News ecosystem. This is because it makes more sense to participate in a wide range of businesses as a whole.

It will probably be a controversial area for publishers. Publishers probably want the App Store’s fee cuts to be free of strings.

Some publishers are already worried that they may be tied up in the Apple News ecosystem and give up over-control over their business. For example, last year the New York Times announced that it would end its partnership with Apple News, saying that Apple wouldn’t allow direct relationships with readers as desired and would like to direct readers to their own apps. And website.

But Apple would argue that it doesn’t get in the way of the publisher’s business. It allows them to paywall their content and keep 100% of the advertising revenue from the ads they sell. (If you can’t sell everything, or if you want to sell on behalf of Apple, split the commission with Apple and keep 70% of your revenue instead.) In addition, the company’s Apple News + subscription For services-subscription revenue splits are much higher and can be claimed to be “money found”. In short, Apple is pitching its services to customers that publishers couldn’t attract on their own anyway.

The launch of the new Apple News Partner program is under regulatory scrutiny of how Apple manages the App Store business, and has recently been anti-competitive in both major App Store markets such as the United States and South Korea. A bill has been submitted aimed at addressing alleged problems.

Sensing this change in the market, Apple is already working to adjust App Store fees to provide coverage from antitrust complaints and proceedings (such as those currently underway at Epic Games). It’s done. Last year, we launched the App Store Small Business Program. This has also reduced in-app purchase fees from 30% to 15%, but only for developers who are making up to $ 1 million in revenue.

This program may have helped small publishers, but it was clear that some major publishers were still unsatisfied. After the announcement of SME fee cuts in November, publisher industry groups Digital Content Next (DCN) — AP, New York Times, NPR, ESPN, Vox, Washington Post, Meredith, Bloomberg, NBCU Representative Financial Times, etc. Joined the Coalition for App Fairness (CAF), an advocacy and lobbying organization, the following month.

These publishers, who had previously written to Apple CEO Tim Cook to demand lower fees, had other complaints about revenue sharing beyond the scale of the split. They also didn’t want to be required to use Apple’s services for in-app purchases of subscriptions. The “Apple tax” has forced consumers to raise prices, he said.

It remains to be seen how these publishers will react to the launch of the Apple News Partner program.

It gives them a way to lower their App Store fees, but it doesn’t address their broader complaints about Apple’s platform and its rules. If anything, it ties lower rates to programs that further lock them into the Apple ecosystem.

Apple also said in good faith gestures that it would recommit support for three major media nonprofits, the Common Sense Media, the News Literacy Project, and the Osservatorio Permanente Giovani-Editori. These nonprofits offer non-partisan, independent media literacy programs, and Apple sees them as the key to a larger mission to empower people to become smart and active newsreaders. Apple also said it would later announce further media literacy projects from other organizations. However, the company does not disclose the scale of its commitment from a financial perspective or discuss how much it has sent to such organizations in the past.

“Providing Apple News customers with access to trusted information from publishing partners has been a priority from day one,” said Eddy Cue, senior vice president of services at Apple, in a statement. increase. “For over a decade, Apple has provided our customers with many ways to access and enjoy news content throughout our products and services. The App Store is available from dozens of countries around the world. There are hundreds of news apps that create Apple News Formats to bring content to publishers and provide tools that provide a great experience for millions of Apple News users, “he added.

For more information on the program and application form, please visit the News Partner Program website.

