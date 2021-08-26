The eFootball gameplay trailer shows the changes to PES in Unreal 4





The renamed free eFootball, the successor to the Konamis Pro Evolution Soccer / Winning Eleven franchise, will be available later this fall with a new engine to run gameplay (Unreal 4). Konami released a 6-minute trailer on Thursday showing what it looks like and what players can do with the reconfigured attack and defense controls in eFootballs.

The developers of Konamis are focusing on one-on-one conflicts in football and are opening up ball processing systems to allow attackers more moves to destroy defenders. At the same time, the defender, who can predict the opponent’s pass and dribble movements, needs to have a better shot to control the ball, which makes the counterattack deadly on the other side of the pitch.

Also, in defense, Konami says he won’t punish the player for being obsessed with this new feature, as players use more of their size to win the ball and rework the system for fouling. A new camera that zooms in on a one-on-one duel supports this by bringing these feints and shabs closer together, giving the player a more complete sense of what’s going on.

Some animations seem a bit raised and jerky to me. The result of all this work can be more realistic or diverse directions of travel, or more realistic results when competing for the ball, but the game moves another player without the animation to support it. There are few examples of switching to.

So far, one wants. This game should be considered an ongoing work as eFootball does not yet have a specific release date. Some movements (such as sharp kicks, loft passes and climbing shots) will not be available until future updates. eFootball will be a completely live service game with a development roadmap suggesting that many systems, modes and features (such as cross-platform games) will be available after launch.

As a free-to-play game, eFootball is monetized with a Battle Pass system called Matchpass. This system offers gradual rewards and the option to purchase them in full, similar to those found in Rainbow Six Siege, Fortnite and F1 2021. , And other Battle Pass games.

Famous clubs registered by Konami in Juventus, Manchester United, Barcelona, ​​etc. will be available to all players free of charge at launch.Specific game mode [will be sold] As an optional DLC, Konami said in July. eFootball is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Android and iOS devices.

