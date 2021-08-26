Rockstar confirms “exciting” GTA online updates coming in 2021 and 2022





With the Los Santos Tuners update, GTA online players will be able to take advantage of the new Prize Ride Vehicle Challenge. Players can scoop up the free euro. The quick guide will explain what to do and how to earn the euro.

The Los Santo Tuner update is certainly there with the Cayo Perico update in terms of the importance of GTA Online. Many players love to make a lot of money, buy cars, modify them in a way that suits them, and parade around the city.

In addition to adding new cars and collectibles, new updates welcomed a fun new challenge for players to complete. GTA Online Prize Rides can be earned by meeting certain requirements. Everything is explained in detail below.

GTA Online Free Dominator GT T Los Santo Tuner How to Unlock Prize Ride

GTA 6 is clearly in the wilderness until 2025 and there is no new information about the game. Instead, fans are eagerly awaiting new details of the alleged GTA Remaster Trilogy in their work, but that wait time can also be long.

Given the enhanced and enhanced remastering in the immediate vicinity of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Rockstar has stepped up its efforts to make GTA Online even bigger and better. The Los Santo Tuner update will help you pack more content into your game.

Los Santos Tuners updates include cool cutscenes, meetups, and all sorts of content to satisfy car enthusiasts. But if you’re trying to expand your garage wheel repertoire, you have the chance to add euros-totally free.

To earn your Euro, you must be ranked in the Top 2 of Tracking Races online for four consecutive days in GTA Online and complete the Prize Ride Challenge.

This is a simple condition that must be met in order to earn a free euro. Given that it usually costs $ 1,800,000, it’s definitely worth the follow-up!

The official description of the euro is as follows:

I drove the euro before it became cool. That’s what you tell everyone when you drive your newly purchased Anise Euro, loud about music you haven’t heard, fashion you’ve never worn, and parties you weren’t invited back to I remember.

Also, check out the new cars in the GTA Online Los Santo Tuner Update.

Image credit: Rockstar

