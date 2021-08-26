Voting: Would you like to buy a charger with Pixel 6 or 6 Pro?





Google has confirmed that it is set to exclude the charger from future Pixel 6 and 6 Pro boxes. The reason is consideration for the environment. There are rumors that it charges fast, so you may need to buy another accessory for the fastest charging speed.

This is just annoying for many enthusiastic fans who want to get the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, to realize that they need to give them a little more cash to get the potential for a new fast charger. It will be a seed. According to a UNU report, about 17.9% of e-waste collected and recycled in 2019 clearly shows that the dense and precious metals in the charger are not reused and reused. ..

What makes this even more problematic is that while it’s really environmentally friendly, Google still includes a charger with a $ 449 Pixel 5a. Google has confirmed directly to The Verge that future Pixel smartphones will not come with accessories. As you can imagine, the rationale Google suggests is that most people already have a USB-C charger for their previous device. This helps to tackle the literal pile of e-waste generated each year by device chargers directly. The move also follows Apple and Samsung’s decision to remove a common power accessory earlier this year, citing its environmental impact.

In our opinion, this helps reduce e-waste in the long run, but prospective Pixel 6 buyers should actually choose whether or not the device comes with a charger. At the very least, checkout alerts when making purchases from the Google Store are a great way to notify prospects.

Chargers, like wireless chargers and protective cases, are not “optional” accessories. It’s easy to solve by offering discounts on devices that don’t have a charger in the box, which accelerates the problem elsewhere and is eco-friendly despite creating an aftermarket scattered with poor quality alternatives. Promote options. In fact, removing the power adapter from the device is not enough for a giant tech company to have a significant impact on climate change and reduce the actual environmental impact of production.

An even better option than simply removing the charger from the Pixel 6 Series is to offer a newer, safer power brick at a significant discount if you return the old charger and technology for recycling. At the current price, the $ 35 charger offered in the Google Store comes with a power brick and no USB-CC cable. It’s also very expensive compared to things like Apple and Samsung, which offer “optional” accessories for about $ 20. It’s naturally frustrating to see things effectively thrown away from your device without a discount at checkout. It’s easy to see why people are frustrated.

I would like to know how you feel about Google’s decision to omit the charger from the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Would you like to postpone your future smartphone purchases? Would you like to continue using your existing power adapter and cable? Be sure to fill out the vote below and let us know why in the comments section below.

Details of Google Pixel 6:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/08/26/poll-will-you-buy-a-charger-with-the-pixel-6-or-6-pro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos