Blue Origin launches artwork, lunar landing test into space

Cape Canaveral, Blue Origin, Florida, launched Thursday a month after sending founder Jeff Bezos to the company’s first airliner, launching capsule-painted artwork and a lunar landing navigation experiment into space. rice field.

No one was on Thursday’s 10-minute flight, including other experiments from NASA and others.

A painting by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo was drawn on three parachute panels at the top of the outside of the capsule. Boafo painted a self-portrait and a portrait of her mother and her friend’s mother, explaining that her mother’s love came from a non-worldly place, “said Blue Origin launch commentator Kia Arich.

According to Blue Origin, Ghanaian schoolchildren listened to the launch webcast. Utah-based Uplift Aerospace Inc. has commissioned Boafo’s work “Suborbital Triptych” as part of a new space art program.

The New Shepard rocket was launched from western Texas on Blue Origin’s 17th space trip. “The booster landed upright minutes after takeoff. The fully automated capsule continued to an altitude of 66 miles (105 km) before the parachute descended nearby.

The painting was on a triangular panel several feet in size and was separated from the capsule when the parachute was unfolded. A spokeswoman for a company said it would be recovered from the desert floor.

On July 20, Blue Origin used another rocket and capsule to set records for Amazon founder Bezos and his brothers and the oldest and youngest in the universe at the ages of 82 and 18. Launched two people.

Blue Origin did not offer a specific date for the next passenger flight on Thursday, but has reported nearly $ 100 million in ticket sales so far. Companies that don’t disclose ticket prices are planning to alternate between sightseeing and research flights, sometimes with scientists.

This was the second New Shepard flight of the lunar landing experiment, mounted near the top of the booster, where astronauts tested lasers and other sensors aimed at accurate lunar landing. .. In addition, equipment for converting astronauts’ space debris into gas and recycling it for fuel or dumping it overboard was also flying.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health Sciences is supported by the Department of Science Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

