If you join Apple News, Apple will cut publisher sales slightly





Apple is offering new offers for publishers. Joining Apple News costs only 15% instead of 30% for in-app purchases and subscriptions. Publishers can sign up for the Apple News Partner Program to receive their bargains, but they must agree. Apple requirements. This, of course, benefits Apple and doesn’t just keep the channel on Apple News.

The list of specific eligibility requirements to apply is short, but well worth sharing.

You need to maintain a robust Apple News channel in Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and publish all your content to that channel in Apple News Format. If you’re based outside of these regions and don’t publish in Apple News Format, you’ll need to share your content via RSS feeds.

The main function of the app should be to deliver the original professionally created news content.

The app is available on the App Store and needs to allow users to purchase auto-renewable subscriptions through Apple’s in-app purchase system.

Account holders of Apple Developer Program membership must agree to another addendum to the Apple Developer Program license agreement.

Therefore, publishers should maintain the Apple News channel, publish in Apple News Format (ANF), and offer apps on the App Store that offer only auto-renewable subscriptions and original professionally created news content. Is expected. Apple also says it wants publishers to support and fund organizations that educate readers about news media literacy and further efforts to diversify newsrooms and news coverage.

Dramatic reduction in charges

Additional work to maintain the app and publish it in a completely separate and proprietary format, but this may be a welcome amnesty based on Apple’s previous reports of asking publishers. Hmm. Apple has traditionally charged a 30% fee for in-app subscriptions, down to 15% a year later, but Apple is demanding 50% from publishers before Apple News is released. There was a rumor. Not surprisingly, news publishers weren’t very happy with it, especially after learning that Amazon was being treated specially.

After a rough treatment, it’s not clear if the news partner program will seduce former publishers like the New York Times. There is also some insight into what this looks like in light of the antitrust proceedings that Apple is currently involved in in the United States and abroad. But the company hasn’t been looking exactly at the optics of major business shift decisions these days, so it’s probably not the publisher that wants it.

