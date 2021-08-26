NES and SNES designer Lance Bar retires from Nintendo





Here, at the Retro Game Expo held in Hong Kong in 2017, the NES equipped with the initial production Zapper was exhibited. Photo: TENGKU BAHAR / AFP (Getty Images)

The industrial designer Lance Bar, best known for his work at NES and SNES, has retired from his position as design and brand director for the Nintendo of America.

As discovered by Nintendo Life (via the gaming industry), Bar has updated his LinkedIn profile to “retired.” After spending nearly 39 years at Nintendo, I retired and moved on to other projects.

Bar joined Nintendo of America as a part-time gig in December 1982, but had an industrial design MFA from the University of Washington. Within three years, he was tasked with the Nintendo Entertainment System, one of the iconic industrial designs of the 1980s.

Nintendo has decided not to translate the original NES design, led by engineer Masayuki Uemura, into the US market (the color was based on the scarf that President Hiroshi Yamauchi liked at the time!). Bar will work on redesigning the outer casing to appeal to American consumers.

In a 2005 interview with Nintendojo (via Tales From the Collection), Barr recalled that the design should have looked like a high-tech stereo device rather than a toy. The NES original design was completed over several months, including a few months stay at NES in Japan. [Nintendo Co., Ltd]..

The prototype design was flat, slim, and sleek, colored in gray and black. However, the reaction at the time of CES debut was not good.

According to “Game Over: How Nintendo Conquered the World,” US President Minoru Arakawa’s Nintendo thought it needed to be placed next to a VCR.

In 2005, Don James of the Nintendo of Americas recalled his and Barrs experience at NES.

Returning from the show, President Arakawa called himself and the designer and said: [Nintendo Japan] I want to produce here. Can you make it look good? You have time to do it. So we went back to the drafting board, and we all got angry because we spent all the other time on this other design. We came up with the gray and striped pattern on the top in about an hour and presented it to him. And what we know next, Pouf, that’s what it was.

And the NES was born. The console will be a big hit in North America. When it was time to launch the SNES, the console casing was redesigned. Super Nintendo was probably okay for the Japanese market, Barr said. In the case of America, I felt it was too soft and had no edges. To him, the Super Nintendo looked more like a bag of bread than a video game console.

Nintendo Headquarters began handling all console casing designs in the mid-1990s to unify the global look and reduce manufacturing costs.

Bar said he wanted to improve the original NES if he had the time.

In addition to the NES and SNES, the bar also worked on the NES Zapper, NES Advantage, NES Max, NES Hands-Free Controllers, and more recently the Nintendo Wii and Wii Nunchuk.

