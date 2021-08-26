Blizzard renames Overwatch McCree in Activision proceedings





Image: Blizzard

Blizzard announced on Twitter today that it will rename Jesse McCree and delay the start of Overwatch’s next story arc. This change occurred after the actual developer named after the cowboy character was released from the company in a continuous fallout from a California lawsuit accusing the company of widespread sexual harassment and discrimination. increase.

In its statement, the development team built the world of Overwatch based on the idea that inclusiveness, fairness and hope are the components of a better future. Better overwatch the name of the hero now known as McCree to discuss how to realize our values ​​and show our commitment to create a gaming world that reflects that. I think I need to change it to a name that represents it. for.

Blizzard had previously planned to launch a new narrative arc in Overwatch in September, but content was postponed until later this year as McCree played an important role in it. Meanwhile, new FFA maps will be added to the game.

From now on, in-game characters will no longer be named after real employees, and the team writes that they can be more thoughtful and insightful about adding real references to future Overwatch content.

McCree was originally named after Blizzard’s longtime designer Jesse McCree. However, Blizzard named the character after the Kotaku report surfaced an old Facebook image of McCree posing with other Blizzard staff in front of a huge portrait of Bill Cosby in a BlizzCon 2013 hotel room called the Cosby Suite. There is a growing demand for changes. The image also included a text chat written by World of Warcraft designer Alex Afrasiabi about marrying a woman brought back to her room. You misspelled the sexual intercourse, McCree wrote back. Afrasiabi, one of the developers named in a California lawsuit, has accused her female colleagues of continuous sexual harassment.

McCree was recently a designer for Diablo 4. But two weeks ago, Activision Blizzard, along with game director Luis Bariga and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan Lecraft, confirmed that he was no longer employed by the company. LeCraft was also shot at Cosby Suite. Barriga is not named in any of its current allegations against the company.

According to a spokeswoman for Activision Blizzard, we already have a rich and talented list of developers and are assigned new leaders as needed. We are confident in our ability to continue to advance, provide players with a great experience, and move forward to ensure a safe and productive work environment for everyone. No reason for departure was given.

Even before today’s announcement, some of the Overwatch community stopped using the McLeeds name in connection with their characters. Overwatch League casters Brennon Brenhook and Josh Sideshow Wilkinson said they stopped using it during the live broadcast earlier this month and said it was a personal choice.

