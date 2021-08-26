After community backlash, Pokmon Go has reinstated the safety and accessibility features of COVID – TechCrunch





Pokemon Go announced yesterday that it will permanently maintain in-game features that make it easier to play the game while maintaining social distance. Introduced at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this feature doubles the radius of interaction around key augmented reality landmarks essential to gameplay. Niantic — the parent company of Pokmon Go — removed this feature earlier this month, but chose to bring it back forever after a few weeks of community and creator-led backlash.

Trainer – We were looking forward to sharing our plans as a result of the September 1st Task Force, but don’t have to wait for one! From now on, 80 meters will be the global basic interaction radius of PokStops and Gyms. (1/2)

— Pokemon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 25, 2021

Pre-pandemic Pokemon Go players had to be within 40 meters to interact with Pokestop or Jim, but with current permanent changes, the radius has been expanded to 80 meters. By the way, players with disabilities have noticed that this feature makes it easier for people with disabilities to access the game. As one of the first mainstream AR mobile games, Pokmon Go is virtually unplayable if you can’t move to real-world landmarks like PokStops and Gyms. This allows users to operate these landmarks from a distance (for example, in a wheelchair). -Users can’t leave the paved sidewalk) Opened the game to new players.

As Pokemon Go has long established itself as a game that encourages exploration in the real world, the global blockade poses a unique challenge to Niantic. However, with a few minor changes, such as increasing the interaction radius by just 40 meters, increasing the number of Pokemon spawns, and making it easier to get more Pokeball, the game will be easier to play from home. became.

These changes did not break the game or contradict its adventurous spirit. This caused the rollback of popular upgrades to confuse players, especially given the popularity of the Delta variant. From an economic point of view, the app thrived during the pandemic. In 2020, Pokemon Go was the most profitable since its launch in 2016, earning over $ 1 billion. According to app analytics firm Sensor Tower, this upward trend continued in Pokmon Go in the first half of 2021 at $ 642 million. This shows a 34% increase in consumer spending compared to $ 479 million in the first half of 2020.

After Niantic narrowed the scope of interaction, Pokmon Go content creators and community members worked together to write an open letter to Niantic, and the hashtag #HearUsNiantic became a trend on Twitter. This letter shows that the larger the radius, the safer, more accessible and unobtrusive the game is.

Some players organized a boycott of the game on August 5th. This was called “Pokemon Day”. That same day, Niantic wrote a reply letter to the Pokemon Go community.

“Encouraging people to explore, exercise and play together safely is still Niantic’s mission. Player health and well-being are our top priorities,” the Niantic statement said. read. The company formed a “cross-functional team” to address these concerns and invited prominent PokmonGo content creators to share community feedback. Increasing the radius of interaction is the first result of the Task Force, but Pokemon Go tweeted that it will share more findings on September 1.

TechCrunch asked Niantic why he chose to blame these gameplay updates first, despite continued positive feedback from the community, increased revenue, and a pandemic. Refrained from commenting.

Despite the player’s visible negative reaction on social media, Sensor Tower told TechCrunch that there was no change in Pokemon Go’s personal consumption or active users before and after the in-game strike. However, the number of negative reviews on the App Store has increased significantly.

Wider interaction radii have been revived as community leaders previously provided this feedback in June after Niantic announced plans to roll back these changes, but some players are dissatisfied. increase.

“Why did we have to do this huge community movement to hear our feedback?” Creator ZoTwoDots said in a YouTube video.

