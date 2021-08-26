Netflix Starts Testing Mobile Games on Polish Android App – TechCrunch





Netflix today announced that it will begin testing mobile games within the Android app for Polish members. At launch, paid subscribers will be able to try two games, Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3. This is a title that was previously available on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and new releases. , Other platforms including desktops and consoles. The game will be served to subscribers from within the Center tab of the Netflix mobile app, but users will continue to go to the Google Play store and install the game on their device.

Members will need to verify their Netflix credentials to play next.

Members can go to the game page from within the Netflix app[再生]You can always return to the game later by clicking or launching directly from your mobile device.

A Netflix spokeswoman said, “We are still in the very early stages and strive to provide the best possible experience in the coming months without an in-app purchase approach to advertising or games. I will continue to do so. “

Let’s talk about games with Netflix.

The company has been investing in games over the years and sees a wide range of entertainment world possibilities that will lead to the most popular shows. At the E3 Gaming Conference in 2019, Netflix elaborated on a series of game integrations across popular platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite, as well as plans to bring new “Stranger Things” games to market.

On mobile, Netflix is ​​collaborating with Bonus XP, a game studio based in Allen, Texas, and Netflix’s first game, Stranger Things: The Game, was launched to differentiate it from other games. Has been renamed to. The game plays after Season 1 and before Season 2, but on the Stranger Things timeline, the follow-up title Stranger Things 3 is a playable version of the third season of the Netflix series. (So ​​watch out for spoilers!)

Netflix refused to share how popular the game was in terms of users and installation, but it was published in the app store.

With the start of testing in Poland, Netflix states that users must have membership as it is only available to subscribers to download titles. However, existing users who have downloaded the game from Google Play in the past will not be affected. They can play the game as usual, or even re-download it from their account library if they had it installed. However, new players can only get the game from the Netflix app.

This test aims to better understand how mobile games resonate with Netflix members and determine what other improvements Netflix needs to make to its overall functionality. is. Poland has an active mobile gaming audience, so we chose Poland as our first test market. This made Poland seem suitable for this early feedback.

Netflix couldn’t say when to extend this test to other countries beyond the “next few months.”

Streamer recently saw games as “another new content category” for its business in its second-quarter revenues, offering mobile games as well as “extending to original movies, animations and unscripted TVs.” Announced to do. “

The news follows a sharp slowdown in new customers after a pandemic-fueled streaming boost. In North America, Netflix lost a significant 430,000 subscribers in the second quarter. This is the third quarterly decline in 10 years. Also, when analysts were looking for 5.9 million, they predicted 3.5 million additional subscribers, weakening guidance for the next quarter. However, Netflix has downplayed the threat of competition from slowing growth, partly due to delays in Covid-related production, and accused it of reducing content slate instead.

