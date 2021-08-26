YouTube rolls out picture-in-picture display for all US iOS users, starting with premium subscribers – TechCrunch





YouTube has supported picture-in-picture display on Android devices since 2018, but YouTube told TechCrunch today that it plans to release this feature to all iOS users in the United States on both iPhone and iPad. rice field. For now, YouTube is inviting premium subscribers to test this feature. This feature allows users to watch picture-in-picture videos on the mini player while browsing other apps. The premium user testing period ends October 31st, but YouTube doesn’t have a timeline to share when all iOS users in the US will have access to this feature.

This is a mobile feature, but premium subscribers need to be able to test it from the YouTube Experiment website on their desktop. Last year, YouTube made opt-in to the experiment a premium benefit.

Scroll down the experiment website to see “Picture in Picture on iOS” where you can try it out. Then, when you watch the video in the YouTube app, you’ll see a picture-in-picture display of the video when you navigate out of the app.

After viewing the video in picture-in-picture, you can adjust the location and size of the video on the screen. Tap the video to return to the YouTube app. When you lock your smartphone, the video will pause.

Some users have reported that the YouTube app needs to be removed and reinstalled for it to work.

This feature, unlike the existing picture-in-picture feature of the YouTube iOS app, allows you to continue watching videos while you’re on the move elsewhere on your phone. Similar functionality already exists in streaming apps like Netflix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/26/youtube-to-roll-out-picture-in-picture-viewing-for-all-u-s-ios-users-starting-with-premium-subscribers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos