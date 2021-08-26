Jeff Bezos Blue Origin Blows Up New Shepard Program’s Fourth Flight





Former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched a New Shepard (NS-17) cargo mission into space on Thursday in 10 minutes and 15 seconds. The spacecraft was launched from a company launch site in western Texas.

Capsules, touch down! New Shepard’s fully successful payload mission. Blue Origin said in a Twitter post that it was a great congratulations to the entire Blue Origin team for another successful flight.

Prior to the launch, the company said it would be the fourth flight of this year’s New Shepard program. This is the fourth flight of this year’s New Shepard program and the eighth flight of this particular vehicle, dedicated to bringing science and research payloads back and forth into space. ” I am.

The NS-17, which completed its space mission on Thursday, was empty, but the capsule contained as many as 18 commercial payloads, 11 of which were sponsored by NASA and submitted by children via the Blue Origins nonprofit club for the Future. Included thousands of postcards that were made. ..

Key Statistics for Today’s # NewShepard NS-17 Mission:

The vehicle’s round-trip flight to space, dedicated to payload flight, has been successful eight times in a row.

18 consecutive successful crew capsule landings (all flights of the program, including the 2012 Pad Escape Test).

— Blue Origin (@blueorigin) August 26, 2021

On July 20, Bezos boarded the company rocket with his brother and two others for 11 minutes. This was Blue Origin’s first spacecraft mission since it was invented in 2000.

The New Shepard is a 60-foot-high fully autonomous rocket and capsule combo that cannot be steered from inside the spacecraft. The capsule constitutes NASA’s out-of-orbit, descent, and landing sensor demonstration experiments and is designed to allow spacecraft to land more accurately on the Moon and other spacecraft. The first New Shepard flew last October.

