Brass Femas Metroidvania gets more DLC, sequel coming in 2023

Blasphemous, the uneasy 2D platformer first released in 2019, will be further expanded later this year, with a full-fledged sequel released in 2023, developers will show today at Gamescom. Announced in the case.

Blasphemous, a rare Kickstarter success story, arouses great early interest primarily in the dark visual strength of the Spanish Inquisition, surpassing the initial $ 50,000 goal and eventually raising more than $ 300,000. It was useful for. Since its launch two years ago, the unique Metroidvania has been updated frequently, adding new games +, full Spanish dubbing, boss rush mode, and even a Blood Stain Crossover to the base release.

The beautifully animated trailer above depicts Blasphemous’s main character, Penitent One, fighting new enemies, including a highly determined spear-wielding nun and a giant crying trio. While the video provides little information about the next extension, Wounds of Eventide is a comprehensive Blasphemous prior to the release of the more mysterious 2023 sequel, which was easily teased with Roman numerals alone. Seems to be intended to conclude the story of.

Developer The Game Kitchen told IGN that he was very excited to finally announce that the sequel to Blasphemous had begun. The community is very fond of the first game and can’t wait to share as much as possible!

Blasphemous is set in Cvstodia, a land dominated by a sticking to fanatic religion. It turned out to be a very disturbing experience, as it has a history of overwhelming my own religion. However, when it comes to gameplay, Blasphemous combines the intense platform, soul-like boss and storytelling, and gorgeous aesthetics to create something completely unique in the world of video games, the best of today’s Metroidvania. It is one.

If you miss Blasphemous for the first time, it’s now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

