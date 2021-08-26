Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Adds More Characters





Screenshot: GameMill Entertainment

Nickelodeon All-Star Broll makers today announced that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O’Neill and Catdog Catdog will join the already packed roster when the game hits consoles and PCs later this fall.

With these additions announced at the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021, the total number of fighters revealed in Nickelodeon All-Star Broll is up to 16, SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold! TNMT’s Leonardo and Michelangelo were also announced in the game. Hopefully there is still room to add some of Nickelodeon’s most iconic humans.

April O’Neill, TNMT: Shredders Revenge announces coming back this week in an arcade fighting game, using her broadcast news equipment as a deadly weapon, and Catdog plunging his head into confusing people It seems to let you hit them with a fire hydrant.

Some viewers have already begun to decipher other potential Nick ties. One level shown in today’s gameplay footage includes a cabbage cart that looks like a reference to Avatar: The Last Airbender’s long-time gag. Fans have long suspected that Aang and Korra would be revealed to be playable based on the original game art.

Screenshot: GameMill Entertainment

All-Star Brawl was first released in July and was created by the small Swedish studio Ludosity with the support of Collaborative Development by Fair Play Labs. The licensed nick game is a dime, but All-Star Brawl is more promising thanks to the Ludositys background in fighting games and the seemingly working to foster a competitive scene around platform fighters. I can see.

Nickelodeon is in full agreement to make the game competitive, Ludosity CEO Joel Nystrm told Kotaku in an interview last month. It was in the conversation from the beginning. That’s why they came to us.

There are also plans to use rollback net code to improve the online multiplayer flow of the game. Unlike traditional netcode, which can cause some delay, rollback netcode anticipates tentative player input and tries to keep things going faster.

While the nature of All-Star Broll’s 2D side-scrolling presentations and crossovers is compared to Super Smash Bros., Ludosity simply follows Nintendo’s proven formula, like Slap City, a breakout platform fighter of the past. He says he is not trying to duplicate.

If Slap City plays like an old Smash game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will definitely play like its own, chief designer Elias sinxtanx Forslind told Kotaku.

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Switch, and PC by the end of the year. According to the Steam page, the PC release date is October 5th.

