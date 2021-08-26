New York Governor Kathy Hokul’s top aide is married to lobbyists from Verizon, Google, and Airbnb.





New York Governor Kathy Hokul’s top aide is married to a lobbyist who represents clients such as Verizon, Airbnb, and Google in the Alphabet.

Hochul has appointed Karen Persichilli Keogh, a veteran of Hillary Clinton’s US Senate office and wife of longtime lobbyist Mike Keogh, as Governor’s secretary. Prior to his new job at Hokur, Karen Keo was an executive at Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase and was once a state lobbyer.

The Governor’s secretary occupies an important position in the New York State Government. Melissa Delosa worked for Andrew Cuomo, who resigned this week due to a sexual harassment scandal. Delosa was repeatedly mentioned in a report by the Attorney General of New York, detailing cases where Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed at least 11 women. Cuomo denied cheating.

Delosa was also associated with his father, Giorgio Delosa, who is the leader of Bolton St. Johns, a major lobbyist in Albany. Mike Keogh is a partner of the same company.

After an inquiry from CNBC, a spokesman for the company said in an email Thursday that Mike Keo would not lobby Hokur or her team.

“For more than 20 years, the entire Bolton-St. Johns company has adhered to all ethical rules and laws, and Mr Keough has decided not to lobby him in the executive council,” said a spokesman. rice field.

The governor’s spokeswoman later said that the governor’s secretary would resign in any discussion or decision related to her husband’s lobbying.

According to state disclosure reports, Mike Keo has several marquee clients trying to influence officials, including New York State Legislature and Hokul’s vice-governor’s office. Mike Keogh and his team recently lobbyed Hochul’s staff in June.

Hochul’s office, at the time of Karen Keogh’s appointment, said, “To prevent the emergence of conflicts of interest, a counter-argument was made by midnight to ensure that New York state operations related to the secretary’s spouse were delegated. Will be done. “

Nevertheless, the situation at Keogh presents a complex issue for the new governor. Companies such as Mike Keogh have large businesses in the state. Google, for example, said it has invested $ 250 million in New York City this year and plans to do more.

In particular, Verizon announced last year that it would invest $ 43 million in New York City to provide digital learning tools to students forced to work from home due to a coronavirus pandemic.

Hochul spokesman did not answer CNBC’s follow-up question on how accurately Keogh would decline himself from his spouse’s job.

Hochul said this week that a stronger code of ethics would be part of her new administration. This includes “mandating ethical training for all New York government employees,” she said Tuesday. Hochul announced Thursday that New York Senator Brian Benjamin will be the vice-governor.

The governor himself may have to answer potential conflicts beyond the members of the team.

CNBC reported that her daughter-in-law is a lobbyist at a pharmaceutical company trying to influence state and federal lawmakers.

Governor’s husband, William Hockle, is a senior vice president and legal counsel for buffalo-based gambling and hospitality giant Delaware North, and the Hockle administration is associated with the gambling industry, including the New York State Gaming Commission. Has authority over major regulatory agencies. ..

Hochul’s office previously told CNBC that Delaware North had set up a firewall to prevent William Hochul from getting involved in the state’s business, limit compensation from New York-related businesses, and establish strict oversight of communications with Delaware North. Told.

Government observers say they expect Hokuru to be more transparent than Cuomo.

“Governor Hokul is devoted to her mission before dealing with the abuses of the last decade under Cuomo, so we know she wants to set an example and lead. Lerner, executive director of the Common Cause / New York, told CNBC in a statement Thursday: “Once they settle down, we will announce the schedule of the meeting and previously conflicting people have been involved in the discussion. I’m hoping to make sure it wasn’t. “

Lobbying reports that TESTD, a private company that provides vaccine validation and helps companies track tests for diseases such as Covid, has told Mike Keo and other Bolton St. Johns lobbyists 5 Engaged with state legislators between Monday and June.

According to the disclosure, Cuomo and Hokul staff lobbyed “on a potential partnership between the Covid testing and vaccination process in New York.”

Lobbying reports that pharmaceutical company Emergency Biosolutions has called Keogh and his company lobbyist on a bill “related to prescribing opioid antagonists with the patient’s first opioid prescription each year.” Used for lobbying. The legislation has passed both the Senate and Congress, but has not yet reached the governor’s desk.

Verizon, Google and Airbnb all asked Keogh and the company to lobby earlier this year.

Between March and April, Google paid the company $ 20,000 to lobby Cuomo and Hochul staff on budget-related issues. Airbnb has paid $ 25,000 to the executive office staff for lobbying “on New York State Short Term Rental Law.”

Verizon paid the company over $ 18,000 between January and February to reach out to Hokul staff on issues surrounding permits and state budgets.

Karen Keogh is also associated with lobbying.

Her LinkedIn page states that she was once the Managing Director and Head of State of JP Morgan.

According to state lobbying reports, JP Morgan Securities spent about $ 22,000 to influence local civil servants between January and June. Hochul’s former office is not included in the Wall Street Giants’ investment sector target.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/26/ny-gov-kathy-hochuls-top-aide-is-married-to-lobbyist-for-verizon-google-and-airbnb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos