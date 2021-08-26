Google Sheets formula suggestions are like math autofill





Google has announced that Google Sheets can now intelligently suggest spreadsheet formulas and functions based on the data you are trying to analyze. For example, if you type = in the cell below the list of numbers, a box will pop up where you can automatically add the numbers or find the average.

From my certainly simple test, it looks like a pretty smart system. For example, it was suggested that one column of data could be searched for either sums or averages of numbers. After selecting a total and moving to the next cell, it was only suggested to find the average of the numbers in the same range, without including the calculated total ID. It’s a simple thing to track whats data and whats analysis, but it’s easy to imagine a version that stumbles on this.

Google states that it trained machine learning models using anonymized data from specific spreadsheets to create these suggestions. This model not only takes into account the frequency with which a particular formula is used, but also the context within the sheet.

For example, as you can see in the GIF above, there is one line labeled Total and the system only suggested a total formula. After removing the Total label, both totals and averages were suggested. Google told The Verge that it could identify the headers, look at how the data was grouped, and understand what suggestions to make.

Spreadsheet programs have long tried to make life easier for users by using autocomplete features. For example, both spreadsheets and Excel have a kind of series continuation feature that tries to detect what you’re doing in a selected range and continue. For example, if you have a list of 2, 4, 6, you can tell the sheet to continue with a bunch of cells, and the next cell will autofill 8, 10, 12, and so on. These existing systems will definitely save you time. Before they find what they are misunderstanding, it’s not straightforward to call them intelligent ones that don’t need to be used much.

It basically works, but it doesn’t work with curved balls (or Fibonacci sequences). Still a great life hack.

Google’s intelligent function and formula suggestions are as impressive as the Githubs Copilot tool, which auto-completes code, for example, but both are technicians who smooth out the mundane time wasted, which probably takes longer than you might think. It represents the ability. For example, is it particularly difficult to type SUM and then select the required range? No. Is it great to be able to do it programmatically and do whatever it takes to use the human brain, as with email replies and Python functions? absolutely.

According to Google’s blog, this feature will begin rolling out to Workspace, G Suite, and personal Google accounts on Wednesday, and can take up to 15 days to be visible to everyone. If you don’t like the popup, you can turn this feature off. Google also says that rollouts provide users with visibility into whether previously compiled expressions require further validation.

