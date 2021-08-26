Otter.ai Extends Auto Transcription Assistant to Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex – TechCrunch





Otter.ai, an AI-based voice-to-character conversion service, extends Otter Assistant functionality for Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex. Otter.ai first released this feature for Zoom users earlier this year (May). With this new integration, Otter Assistants can now join and post meetings on more platforms, even if Otter users aren’t in the meeting.

Otter Assistant automatically joins and records calendared meetings, takes notes, and shares transcriptions with meeting participants. If the user decides to skip the meeting altogether, the user catches up with the discussion through notes recorded later. This tool is also useful if you have duplicate meetings or large meetings that are only partially relevant.

To use the new tool, users need to sync their calendar with the service. The assistant will automatically attend all future meetings to ensure transparency. You will appear as another participant in the meeting.

Otter.ai co-founder and CEO will communicate and collaborate with teams as more and more companies adapt to a hybrid work model where professionals work in the office, at home, and on mobile and hold meetings. He says he wants Otter as a tool to improve. Samurai in the statement. We were thrilled to find that Otter is even easier to use and more accessible, no matter where or how people hold or attend meetings.

The new integration is useful for people attending meetings across multiple platforms, as the tool can keep all meeting notes in one place. Otter Assistant is available to Otter.aiBusiness users. The business hierarchy starts at $ 20 per month and includes features such as two-factor authentication, advanced search, voice import, custom vocabulary, and shared speaker identification.

