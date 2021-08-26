Fortnite is currently in-game with Martin Luther King Jr. I am making it possible to watch the speech of “I have a dream”. but why?





The new virtual experience, launched on Thursday, is called “March Through Time” and is a collaboration between Fortnite and Time magazine’s film and television division, TIME Studios. The Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, where King made a famous speech in 1963, will be recreated in a virtual world described by Fortnite maker Epic Games as a “rethought Washington DC” called DC63. , And a joint mini-game quest that you complete with others, “Epic Games said in a statement. “These activities advance players through experience and realize the key themes of Dr. King’s speech. We move forward when we work together.”

The Fortnite collaboration is based on Time’s interactive project, The March, which began last February at the DuSable Museum of African-American History in Chicago, with the support of King’s real estate.

In a statement, King Estate Managing Director and General Counsel Eric D. Tidwell said, “We are constantly striving to move Dr. King from history books and his legacy directly into the lives of the younger generation. “. “Presenting his most famous speech in such an interactive format helps us reach that goal.” It tries to present itself as a metaverse, not just a video game. This is the latest example of Fortnite, which adds an experience that goes beyond normal gameplay. Last year, there were music performances by artists such as Marshmello and Travis Scott, as well as three films directed by Christopher Nolan.

The Metaverse was originally thought of as the setting for a dystopian science-fiction novel that provides an escape from the collapsing society of the virtual universe, but in recent months the tech industry has created a much more rosy picture of the concept. I drew. The idea is to create an internet-like space, but to create a space where users can roam inside (via digital avatars) and interact with each other in real time.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney will present Fortnite as a metaverse and “social experience” when iPhone makers run for his company’s attention-grabbing lawsuit against Apple earlier this year over fees withdrawn from app developers. Spent a lot of effort. Sweeney’s claim is an effort to support Epic’s claim that it’s not just a game, and undermines Apple’s claim that it’s not exclusive because Fortnite users can choose to play on devices other than iPhones and iPads. I made it. Meanwhile, Epic sought to establish itself as one of the millions of apps in Apple’s App Store. These apps are subject to the company’s annoying restrictions and in-app purchase fees. (The verdict of this case is still pending.)

Fortnite isn’t the only popular game that relies heavily on the Metaverse concept.

One of the most notable examples is Roblox. It features user-created in-game games and has expanded into concerts and television shows in recent months. Microsoft (MSFT) -owned Minecraft is also working on expanding its own metaverse, and Reporters Without Borders has recently created an in-game virtual library featuring censored articles around the world. Big Tech is also increasingly embracing the Metaverse, and Facebook’s latest earnings announcement mentions the term about 20 times. As social media companies are moving beyond the world of 2D video calling, they have long experimented with virtual reality features and services, including at work. The full-fledged Metaverse may still be years away for several reasons, but the gaming industry is now in control.

