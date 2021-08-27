Google Chat Review | PCMag





Google’s commitment to group messaging was narrowed down. It was split into various products, packaged within other apps, and renamed many times. Today, the company seems to have finally settled on Google Chat branding for its business team’s messaging product. Google Chat provides all standard communication tools and supports video and voice calls via Google Meet, but otherwise the app has no features. It’s functional for those who have already invested heavily in Google Workspace (if overwhelmed), but you shouldn’t set up a Workspace account just to get Google Chat. Editors’ Choice pick Slack and other business messaging apps offer more advanced features and better integration.

Will Google Hangouts be abolished?

The question remains, given that Google’s line of messaging apps is constantly changing. Will Google Chat completely replace Google Hangouts? The answer is yes … finally. Google is phasing out Hangouts and directing users to new products. If you’ve used Hangouts recently, you may get a warning that you need to stop using Hangouts because Hangouts has been replaced by Google Chat.

However, according to Google, the ringtone for video calls does not currently work in Google Chat. The support page says, “If you’re using traditional Hangouts for direct video Hangouts that ring, don’t switch to Google Chat.” This means you can continue to use Hangouts until Google says something else. Expected to be pushed to Google Voice at some point.

Google Chat is very similar to Hangouts in that you can send messages one-on-one or in groups. Chat not only adds reacji, but also the ability to share and collaborate on files directly within the app. You can also assign tasks to yourself and others. According to Google, the search function is also fast.

How much does Google Chat cost?

To use Google Chat, you need a Google Workspace account that is currently available to all Google users. You don’t need a paid Workspace account to use Google Chat. It is also available to free users. Paid accounts for your organization start at $ 6 per person per month.

Other team messaging apps typically cost $ 3 to $ 6 per person per month. Flock, Twist, and even Microsoft Teams fall into this price range. However, if you pay for Microsoft Teams, you can access other Microsoft apps just as Google Chat is part of your entire Google Workspace environment.

Zoho Cliq is a budget-friendly option that starts at $ 3 per person per month. Adding users reduces the price, so the price can drop to $ 1 per person per month. Slack, the most expensive in the bunch, charges $ 8 to $ 15 per person per month, depending on your plan.

Google Chat is a team messaging app included in Google Workspace.

App, interface, layout

Google Chat is available on the web as a standalone app for macOS, Windows, Android, and Apple mobile devices. If you’re viewing your site on a large enough screen, it will also appear in the lower left corner of Gmail.

The structure of Google Chat is almost the same as other team chat apps. The rail on the left shows a list of rooms you’ve joined (sometimes called channels) and chats (also known as direct messages). Click either to open the conversation from the room or chat in the main window. Compared to Slack and Microsoft Teams designs, Google Chat’s interface is more airy.

Each room has tabs for chat, files, and tasks. This means you can quickly navigate to see all the files that you and your colleagues share in the room, or view tasks and assign them to each other or to yourself.

You can use the buttons in the creation area to upload attachments, add emojis and animated GIFs, and start a video Hangouts on Google Meet.

When sharing files from Google Drive, Google Chat will first ask you to make sure you have the correct settings.

What features does Google Chat offer?

The most appealing feature of Google Chat is its integration with other Google Workspace apps. For clarity, these features aren’t very impressive and are the most interesting features Google Chat offers.

For example, when you share a file from Google Drive, a pop-up box will automatically appear in Google Chat to change your sharing settings so that other users can access your file. Once you’ve shared your file in chat, you can open it in the same window and view or edit it using the same options (suggestions, direct edits, comments) as Google Docs and most other Google Workspace apps.

Google Chat is tightly integrated with other Google Workspace apps.

As mentioned earlier, Google Chat is integrated directly into Gmail. Some people like this option. This allows you to process emails and view chat messages within the same window. You can also forward a single post directly to your Gmail inbox and work with it from there. If you don’t want to be interrupted by an incoming chat message while you’re working on your email, you can mark yourself as absent, temporarily turn off notifications, or prevent your chat from appearing in Gmail.[設定]>[すべての設定を表示]>[チャットと会議]Go to. next,[チャット]Under options[オフ]Choose.

If you’re used to Slack, you may need to make some adjustments to Google Chat. One is that all rooms are private by default. When setting up a new room, you need to select who you want to invite. You can add individuals or already established groups, such as sales departments, from your Google Workspace account. You can invite your entire organization to a room, but Google Chat isn’t ideal for that setting. For example, if you invite an entire organization to a room, Chat will not send a company-wide email. On the one hand, it doesn’t clutter your email, but on the other hand, it means you may not know about all the rooms your colleagues can attend.

Google Chat does not offer broadcast, which is Zoho Cliq’s greatest feature. Broadcast channels are locked-down spaces where only selected individuals, such as executives and HR managers, can post. This helps maintain a place for official announcements that will not be overwhelmed by comments and questions. Use a different channel for related discussions. This is especially useful for large organizations.

Manage conversations, files, and tasks from Google Chat.

Notifications and bots

Google Chat notification options are nothing special. There are some useful settings for customizing mobile app notifications (apart from desktop and web platforms), but you can’t set keyword notifications like Slack does. For each room, you have to either receive all notifications except the @ message or mute them all. Of all the team messaging apps we’ve tested, Slack has the richest notification options. For busy and talkative teams, the ability to fine-tune notifications is essential for productivity.

Another way to customize your Google Chat experience is to add bots. (It’s better to call it integration, but Google calls it a bot.) For example, there is a bot for Asana that provides automatic updates for Asana account activity. The popular Polly bot helps you create votes. The Giphy bot allows you to capture animated GIFs. You can also create your own Google Chatbot. The number of bots available is inferior to the many integrations Slack offers.

Video and audio calls

Google Chat technically doesn’t have video and voice or video call screen sharing options. Instead, Google Meet, which is part of Google Workspace, handles these tasks. However, keep in mind that your administrator may choose to disable these features.

From all rooms and chats, you can start a video Hangouts and invite your colleagues. To start a call[返信]Hover over the field to hide[Meet]Display the icon.Next, to attach files, add emojis, and post replies[Meet]The options appear next to the other icons.

For a complete analysis of Google’s video and audio calling experience, see Google Meet’s individual reviews. In summary, Meet provides a great calling experience, but it didn’t score as high in the test as Zoom, which Editor’s Choice chose.

Valuable option for workspace users only

If you’re already using Google Workspace, your team should consider Google Chat, mainly because it’s not costly. On the other hand, don’t get in the way of setting up a Workspace account dedicated to Google Chat, especially if your team is already happy with another app. Switching users from another team messaging solution, such as Editors’ Choice winner Slack, is often a daunting battle because it offers better features, more integration options, and better notification customization. Can be.

Conclusion

Google Chat isn’t as attractive as guaranteeing that you have a Google Workspace account set up for your team messaging needs, but if you’ve already invested in Workspace, it’s a good way to communicate quickly.

