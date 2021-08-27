Blue Origin launches New Shepard to test lunar landing technology and more in orbital flight





Blue Origin went to space again.

The company’s reusable New Shepard Rocket Capsule Combo has completed its latest mission this morning (August 26th). This is an unmanned spacecraft that carries various scientific experiments and some pioneering artwork between orbital space.

This was Blue Origin’s first flight since July 20, when the company’s founder Jeff Bezos and three others embarked on a mission in New Shepard for the first time on board.

Video: Watch Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-17 launch (and spectacular landing)

Image 1/7

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket and capsule, RSSHG Wells, will be launched on August 26, 2021 in NS-17 ballistic space flight from western Texas. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Image 2/7

This image shows an infrared view of the New Shepard booster (bottom) and RSSHG Wells capsules as they fall back to Earth after a successful launch. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Image 3/7

The New Shepard booster will fall back to Earth during the Blue Origin NS-17 mission, eight flights of this booster. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Image 4/7

The Blue Origin drone captures the moment of landing of a New Shepard booster at the company’s West Texas landing site. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Image 5/7

This view of Blue Origin’s New Shepard booster after landing shows the RSSHG Wells capsule in the background (center left) as it descends under the parachute. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Image 6/7

An enlarged view of the Blue Origin RSS HG Wells space capsule carrying a scientific payload and parachuting down to Earth. (Image credit: Blue Origin) Image 7/7

The moment of landing of the New Shepard NS-17 payload capsule, marking the end of the Blue Origin flight on August 26, 2021. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

New Shepard today from the Blue Origin West Texas site near the town of Banhorn at 10:32 AM EDT (Greenwich Mean Time 1432, after a nearly one-hour delay due in part to payload preparation issues. It was launched at 9:32 am local time in Texas). .. Both elements of the vehicle have returned to Earth for a soft parachute-assisted touchdown by about 11 minutes after takeoff.

Today’s mission was called NS-17 because it was 17th overall for New Shepard. This was the eighth flight of RSS HG Wells, a New Shepard vehicle dedicated to unmanned spacecraft. The spacecraft reached an informal altitude of about 347,430 feet (105,897 meters), which is about 66 miles (106 km) during flight. This is well above the 62-mile (100 km) Karman line, which is widely recognized as the boundary of the universe.

Blue Origin also operates a second New Shepard known as RSS First Steps. The vehicle carried Bezos, his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Demen, and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk on July 20.

Photo: Blue Origin’s first New Shepard passenger launch with Jeff Bezos

In today’s mission, 18 scientific payloads boarded the HG Wells capsule, 11 of which were NASA-backed, according to a Blue Origin representative.

One of these experiments, known as OSCAR (short for “Orbital Syngas / Commodity Enhancement Reactor”), tested a technology designed to convert spaceflight debris into useful gases such as water vapor. .. The other, called modal propellant gaugeing, has shown a new way to measure the amount of fuel remaining in a spacecraft tank. This is an important task that is difficult to perform in microgravity.

Outside the capsule were also scientific instruments such as NASA’s deorbit, descent, and landing sensor demonstration experiments. This is a set of sensors designed to help the spacecraft land accurately on the moon and other distant destinations. This same experiment also flew into space on the October 2020 New Shepard mission.

Artist Amoako Boafo with one of the portraits launched into space on a New Shepard crew capsule during the Blue Origin NS-17 mission. (Image credit: Blue Origin)

However, NS-17 was involved not only in science but also in art. The mission also lofted “Suborbital Tryptych,” a work of three portraits by Ghanaian artist Amoako Boafo on the main parachute cover of the capsule. Until now, art installations haven’t flown on New Shepard missions.

“The portrait captures the artist, his mother, and the mother of a friend,” a Blue Origin representative wrote in a description of the NS-17 mission. “This artwork is part of Uplift Aerospace’s Uplift Art Program. The purpose of this program is to make space accessible and connect to human experiences to inspire new ideas and create dialogue.”

Rock band OK Go has also launched artwork in space onboard the NS-17. The group said on Twitter that Praxinoscope postcards were flying on missions. In 2019, OK Go announced an Art in Space contest for students aged 11-18, urging children to submit ideas for art projects in space and how to achieve them.

Also, like the previous New Shepard mission, the NS-17 will carry thousands of postcards submitted by children into space through the Club for the Future, a non-profit organization run by Blue Origin. I was surprised.

Blue Origin said it aims to put the latest unmanned spacecraft in a book and start the next astronaut’s flight “soon”, and in the past, the flight is likely to take off in the fall. It states.

“Our astronaut manifesto fills up pretty quickly,” Blue Origin astronaut and NASA sales director Kiah Erlich said in today’s launch webcast. “We’re actually selling nearly $ 100 million in seats, and we’re amazed at all the interest.”

This summer, Blue Origin auctioned the first seat of a flight by the first crew member last month in a Club for the Future fundraiser, auctioning a total of $ 28 million. The winner, not nominated by Blue Origin, did not fly at the launch on July 20 due to schedule conflicts, but the auction runner gave Demen’s father a seat at 18- (private). Amount) was the age.

Blue Origin has not disclosed how much the regular price of Blue Origin’s space travel will be in New Shepard.

Mike Wall is the author of Out There (Grand Central Publishing, 2018, illustrated by Karl Tate), a book on the exploration of alien life. Follow him on Twitter @ michaeldwall. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom or Facebook.

