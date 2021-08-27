Kaspersky, top list of privacy issues for Google and mobile operating systems, says





Kaspersky was able to use the data collected on the Privacy Checker website to identify the concerns of visitors seeking to improve their privacy stance.

Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Kaspersky uses data collected over almost two years to show that privacy checker websites are concerned about the privacy of mobile operating systems and the privacy of data captured by Google for most visitors. Said that.

Kaspersky Privacy Checker is free for users to choose from three levels of privacy (relax, medium, tight), four operating systems (Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android) and various web services (Instagram, Facebook, Google, etc.) This is a website. ) To get customized steps to enable privacy protection features.

For example, I chose a medium privacy level for MacOS for Google services. For the information I get from the privacy checker, I enable two-factor authentication, limit the display of my Google profile, prevent others from viewing my search and web history, and check the security of stored passwords. Includes steps to block my access by third parties. data.

See: Security Incident Response Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

The data Kaspersky used to report on user privacy concerns was entered to obtain recommendations and was from December 2019 to August 2021 (anonymized to prevent user identification). Collected. For clicks where a particular data visitor included in the survey opened a description for a particular service.

As mentioned earlier, mobile operating systems are of paramount concern to privacy checker users, with 21.2% visiting pages for that kind of advice. Among them, Android (11.1%), Android OS security rules (7.3%), and Android WhatsApp settings (5.9%) were the most frequently clicked items.

Social networks were also included in the survey results, with the most frequently read privacy instructions being Facebook (15.7%), Instagram (9.9%), and TikTok (8.1%). “Given that our monthly active audience is one-quarter that of Facebook, the numbers show that the privacy provided by TikTok is also a major concern for our users,” says Kaspersky.

Kaspersky mentioned only one messaging app by name in the report. On WhatsApp, 13.9% of visitors are looking for ways to protect their privacy on Facebook-owned platforms.

Data stored by online platforms and services can contain a lot of sensitive data, such as IP addresses, comments, photos, geotags, and even biometric data inferred from photos, says social media Sergei Marenko. Bitch said.

“According to the privacy checker project visitor statistics, users are beginning to take an active interest in account privacy and security and are trying to reduce their footprint when possible. High percentage of TikTok-related requests. Concerns about the platform itself and some of the brand’s data collection practices. ”

See: How to Manage Passwords: Best Practices and Security Tips (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Privacy checkers are a great tool for anyone thinking about how to protect themselves when using popular online services, but everywhere Internet users can be at risk. It is not included. In such cases, Kaspersky recommends several privacy protection strategies.

Do not put sensitive data such as identity scans into public cloud storage products. Save to a local or encrypted archive. Use private browsing to avoid internet trackers. Protect your main email address and phone number. Use an email anonymization service such as Apple’s Email Privacy Protection, or have a backup address in case you need to shop online or share your personal information. Google Voice numbers and other free phone number services are useful in similar situations. Regularly check the permissions you have granted to mobile apps and browser extensions. Please do not give permission to anything that you think is unnecessary for the function of the app. Always use your device password, passcode, or biometric security.Cyber ​​Security Insider Newsletter

Enhance your organization’s IT security defenses by keeping up with the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices.Delivered on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Sign up now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/google-and-mobile-operating-systems-top-list-of-privacy-concerns-says-kaspersky/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos