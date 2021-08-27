Google Dragnets provided police officer data over the phone at Kenosha Riot Arsons





Google’s geo-fence data was provided to police from two arson sites during the Kenosha riots, but there were individuals nearby trying to stop the fire.

A year after the Kenosha riots, Google fired twice during public turmoil, despite some protesters trying to stop the fire after black citizen Jacob Blake was shot dead by police. Handed over data from a phone that was near the attack. ..

In the latest example of police applying for a so-called digital drugnet, an unsealed court order causes Google to hand over data from users of location services near a lit Kenosha library or museum. It became clear that during the August 2020 mayhem. Known as geo-fence or reverse location warrants, they asked Google to collect information about any device on the site for two hours at the public library and 25 minutes at the Kenosha Dinosaur Discovery Museum.

It is clear from the warrant that innocent Kenosha protesters may have been involved in government data acquisition. The boundaries included public sidewalks, but the government also wanted data on any phone within the error range. This is not defined except to say that it is the display radius of the map. The display of Google Maps provided by Warrant includes multiple public roads, various businesses, offices, and churches. The arson warrant at the Dinosaur Museum states that investigators have reviewed footage from a Facebook video taken by bystanders watching three individuals firing at the entrance to the building. It was also revealed that citizens confronted one of the suspects in an attempt to stop the attempted arson, and an unknown person removed the burning material from the museum window to prevent the spread of the fire.

Government screenshots ordered by Google show that police knew that people near Kenosha’s riot arson were trying to stop the fire.

The search warrant document (link) shows that Google responded with the data, but it does not reveal what was provided or how the police used the information. Google wasn’t responding to requests for comment at the time of publication. According to GPS coordinates and data, device data, device ID, Google account information, contact information, and other information provided by Google in response to the Google Geofence Search Warrant, and documents read, Google will be in early September 2020. It became clear that we provided the data. That event. A month later, the ATF sought help from the general public to identify anyone interested in setting fire to the Dinosaur Museum. In either case, the rates have not yet been announced.

Judges across the United States opposed the so-called digital drugnet, which could potentially pass the personal information of hundreds or thousands of people to investigators. According to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), a judge in Illinois declared them unconstitutional last August. In June, Forbes asked Google to deploy one of the drugnets, as Kansas judges could collect information about the size of the geofence and people unrelated to the case. He revealed that he had rejected the government’s request to order. The boundary contains two public roads, so the judge writes that the data can identify anyone driving a car at the destination during the relevant period. Google Maps also shows that the building in question contains another business that your application doesn’t support.

Previously, police were targeting the wrong person thanks to data from Google Geofence, and one search warrant wiped out data from more than 1,000 phones, raising concerns among privacy activists. ..

Jennifer Lynch, director of surveillance proceedings at EFF, previously told Forbes that their essence meant that they were unlikely to pass a constitutional convocation. It didn’t stop police from making the same demands on Google at crime scenes across the United States, nor did it stop trolling social media and ordering high-tech giants to hand over data about suspects from civil unrest in the 2020s. ..

These warrants are particularly harmful in these situations, where many in the area were engaged in legitimate public protests, Lynch said of the new warrant. As a result, EFF is urging Google to resist these unconstitutional warrants in court and make users much more transparent about how to disclose data to police.

It’s been a year since Blake’s police shot, which was partially paralyzed after the shooting. The policeman who shot him from behind was not reprimanded and was allowed to return to work earlier this year. Meanwhile, a trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who allegedly shot and killed three people and killed two during protests, is underway. He pleaded not guilty.

