Is Android 12 trying to pop Google’s bubble?





When it comes to Google’s Android 12 update, most of our attention is focused on interesting improvements set to provide by the software. After all, from enhanced privacy to surface-level interface advances and many small but important touches, there’s no shortage of shiny new things to focus on in this latest Android effort.

But one of the things that went almost unnoticed was a subtle change in the way Google handles the core Android concepts introduced just a year ago. It’s a system called the bubble, and I’m increasingly concerned that Google is ready to give it up before it gets a chance to shine.

The bubble, as you may not remember, was the first promising new multitasking system we heard in 2019. It was intended to provide an easier way to work with different apps and processes at the same time. The software is theoretically better, but uses the phone over split-screen options that are rarely used in reality.

With the Bubbles setup on Android, you can make certain elements of your app readily available on your screen within a small floating circle like a bubble. (See what they did there?) Then tap that bubble to expand the information into a window, float above anything else you’re looking at on your phone, and tap again to base it. Condenses. Bubble form.

The bubble was built on the interface introduced by Facebook in Android’s prehistoric 2013. On Facebook, the bubble was used for messaging, so it’s easy to maintain conversations with high-priority people for continuous access. Around the same time, other apps were also obsessed with this concept. Most prominent is the bubble-based web browser, called Link Bubble, which is loved by power users. Do you remember that old days?

Using the bubble, Google tried to standardize the concept. That way, in theory, more apps could take advantage of the same kind of bubble-based interface without having to come up with their own code, and Google could provide a consistent, privacy-friendly standard. Which app was involved?

Anyway, that was the idea. At the time of Bubbles’ debut in 2020, we were cautiously hoping that Google would set an example and show all Android developers many ways such an interface could be beneficial. Of course, messaging is the most obvious implementation, but beyond that we could see options that provide a way to follow in the footsteps of a link bubble and, if necessary, blow a web page into a floating bubble. This makes it easy to pull up and browse pages, for example, when working with emails related to the page or entering a document that describes the page.

And that’s just the beginning of how useful a system like Bubbles is. Imagine an app like Google Keep that has a way to split certain notes into permanent bubbles. That way, you can quickly pull up and write down your thoughts, or browse the list regularly while you’re on the go, while doing other things on your smartphone at the same time. About or handle other work. From notes to translation tools, task lists, recipes, directions, documents, or emails (both those you are actively creating and those you want to receive and continue to see), there are practical restrictions on how this system can be deployed. is not. For smart use.

As a very sharp and fresh scented writer put it down months ago:

In the right kind of scenario, Android’s Bubbles system is the basis of a multitasking format that actually means how to operate multiple apps at the same time without committing like a desktop (and often annoying) from a smartphone perspective. You can build-mobile) The idea of ​​splitting the screen in half to focus on multiple things.

Notably, that same stunning specimen followed that statement in this observation of prophetic sensations:

Of course, there are regular asterisks that apply to new app-oriented Android systems. How useful and successful Bubbles is is entirely in the hands of both independent creators and developers in the large corporate sector responsible for all creation and maintenance. Non-Google software to use on your device. Android has a little history of introducing promising concepts that don’t work because developers don’t accept them as intriguingly as bubbles. Over time you will know if and how it will happen.

And that leads us to today. So far, Bubbles is the equivalent of bupkis. You can use the interface with just a handful of messaging apps. That’s all.

As far as I know, two Google apps use the Bubbles option. A stock Google Phone app that shows messages and the presence of ongoing calls using Bubbles for obvious reasons. You can use the automatically displayed bubbles to adjust call settings and end calls.

In Android 12, the latter system seems to have left the bubble behind and instead moved to a new status bar-based chip system that serves the same basic purpose.

JR

Android 12 bubble-free active call indicator when deployed in the status bar on the left and the notification panel on the right.

Neither approach is inherently superior. To me, the Bubbles system didn’t seem to be particularly suitable for the purpose of the Phone app. But what jumped at me about this was the fact that Google had already thrown away Bubbles in one of the two homebrew apps that used it, and looking at Android history, that’s what happened. Is usually the future of the associated system.

To make matters worse, in this case Google didn’t even fully embrace the idea itself, so it’s no surprise that most third-party developers didn’t even stick to it. Google has pretty limited guidelines on what Bubbles can do from the beginning, and the company seems to be moving away from it, so it’s hard not to wonder if Bubbles’ days are being counted. This isn’t the first time Google has left the idea just a year after it was introduced, and it’s not the first time the company has quietly pushed features to the front and collected dust for some time. Before finally eliminating it.

So far, we can’t deny the fact that Bubbles hasn’t blossomed into a particularly useful Android feature. Also, I don’t think it has been warmly accepted or widely adopted by most Homo sapiens running Android. At the same time, it’s a very chicken or the egg situation. And if Google doesn’t show developers and Android device owners all the ways Bubbles can help, then an interesting or exciting implementation hasn’t arrived.

Google has a slightly unfortunate history of failing to set an example and be accepted by the developer community after introducing a new Android concept with promising sounds. This subtle change surrounding Android 12’s Bubbles makes us wonder if this is the next promising innovation destined to face extinction before it has the opportunity to thrive.

