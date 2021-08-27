Frontier Development Lab transforms NASA’s space and earth sciences with Google Cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning technology





The goal of the Frontier Development Lab is to apply the synergies between physics, simulation and machine learning to issues that are important to space science and humanity.

On August 26, 2021, Mountain View, CA’s Frontier Development Lab (FDL) collaborates with private sector partners, including the SETI Institute, NASA, and Google Cloud, to lead industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI) and machinery. Learning (ML) tool.

FDL addresses the space science knowledge gap by combining ML experts with researchers in physics, astronomy, astronomy, planetary science, space medicine, and earth sciences. Since 2018, these researchers have leveraged Google Cloud’s computing resources and expertise, especially AI / ML technology. Research topics in areas such as astronaut health, lunar exploration, extraplanetary planets, geophysics, climate change, and disaster response.

With access to the computing resources provided by Google Cloud, FDL has been able to increase the typical ML pipeline by more than 700 times over the past five years, facilitating new discoveries and gaining a better understanding of the Earth, the solar system and the universe. rice field. During this period, CTO’s Google Clouds Office (OCTO) will provide FDL researchers with ongoing strategic guidance on how to optimize AI / ML and how to use computing resources most efficiently. I’ve been doing it.

Here are some recent FDL achievements from our investment in Google Clouds:

Help lunar scientists examine the permanently shadowed craters of the lunar poles to help NASA develop traverse plans for exploration of robots and humans. Helps clinicians understand the factors that cause targeted cancers in a way that respects patient privacy. Allows researchers to search NASA’s petascale data archives without human labels. Help astrophysicists investigate sunspots in distant stars to determine their suitability for life. We update the US Hydrological Map daily to help the US Geological Survey understand US water supply and develop better predictive models for droughts and floods.

“Unlimited on-demand access to large-scale supercomputing resources has transformed FDL programs, enabling researchers to meet the most complex challenges across a wide range of scientific disciplines, a time never before imagined. The framework facilitated new knowledge, new discoveries, and improved understanding, “says Bill Diamond. , President and CEO of SETI Institute. This program and the extraordinary results it achieves would not be possible without the resources generously provided by Google Cloud.

When I first met Bill Diamond and James Spar in 2017, they asked me a simple question. What if you marry the best of Silicon Valley and the spirit of NASA? Scott Penberthy, director of Applied AI on Google Cloud, said. It was an irresistible challenge. At Google Cloud, we shared some of the AI ​​tricks and tools among engineers and ran them. We are pleased that we were able to accomplish it together-and I am inspired by what we can accomplish in the future. The possibilities are endless.

FDL leverages AI technology to advance the frontier of scientific research and develop new tools to help solve some of humanity’s greatest challenges. The FDL team consists of postdoctoral researchers and postdoctoral researchers who use AI / ML to tackle breakthrough challenges. Cloud-based supercomputer resources mean that the FDL team will achieve results in an eight-week research sprint. This is not possible even with a one-year program with traditional computing capabilities.

James Parr, director of FDL, usually has limitations on high performance computing due to the limited time, availability, and cost of running AI experiments. You are always in line. By integrating unstructured data and having a common platform for training neural networks in the cloud, FDL researchers from different backgrounds are extremely complex with huge data requirements, regardless of location. You can work together on various issues.

A better integration of science and ML is the rationale for the creation of the FDL partnership with Google Cloud and the future North Star. ML is especially powerful for space science when combined with a physical understanding of problematic spaces. The gap between what we know so far and what we collect as data is an exciting frontier of discovery, ready for AI / ML and cloud technology to transform.

Learn more about the FDL 2021 program.

The presentation of the FDL 2021 showcase can be viewed as follows:

In addition to Google Cloud, FDL is supported by partners such as Lockheed Martin, Intel, the Luxemburg Space Agency, MIT Portugal, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, USGS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, May York Clinic, Planet, and IBM.

About the SETI Institute Founded in 1984, the SETI Institute is a non-profit interdisciplinary mission to lead humanity’s quest to understand the origin and dissemination of life and intelligence in space and share that knowledge with the world. Research and education organization. Our research covers physics and biological sciences and leverages our expertise in data analysis, machine learning and advanced signal detection techniques. The SETI Institute is a prominent research partner in industry, academia and government agencies, including NASA and NSF.

