Alibaba-backed indie game store aims to compete with Google





(Bloomberg)-China’s largest indie game distributor, XD Inc., aims to introduce its innovative zero-commission app store model to global users as domestic revenues decline.

By the end of the year, the creators of TapTap, a mobile game store with no in-game purchase fees, wanted to attract foreign players with hits like Genshin Impact, and by the end of the year, had as many global users as domestic. I’m trying to choke. Self-made cartoon battle royale shooter sausage man.

XD is Byte Dance Ltd, the owner of TikTok. And with the help of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., we publish our own titles and third-party hits without charging developers for in-app purchase fees. This is Apple Inc, which charges as much as 30%. And Alphabet Inc. Google and Huawei Technologies Co. It is different from the Chinese platform operated by Tencent Holdings Ltd. and which can reduce up to 50%.

In a strategy that reflects Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc.’s strategy, XD relies on its own title to attract users to the store and increase their exposure to the game. But the main attraction for developers is the zero commission policy and a strong gamer community that facilitates marketing.

A committee imposed by Apple and Google has raised proceedings and criticisms from developers complaining that it’s too expensive, but U.S. mobile giants argue that it’s important to protect the security and quality of apps. doing. In contrast, the XD Store does not incur the same costs that US companies incur when providing payment and development support.

In a previous interview with the results, founder Dash Huang encouraged more developers to leverage Android distribution channels other than Google Play to earn 100% of their revenue. TapTap does not have a strict rival in the global market.

Read more: 38-year-old millionaire undercutting Chinese app Titan Mintha

Still, XD’s share has plummeted by about 60% since its peak in February. This has plagued app stores with concerns about whether it’s sustainable to rely on ads rather than proven fees.

Sales for the six months to June were down 4.3% to 1.38 billion yuan ($ 213 million), but net losses rose to 325 million yuan, reported Thursday. XD has previously warned investors about losses as existing cash cow games mature and in-house development and marketing costs skyrocket. Bilibili Inc, a major streaming company. With the help of the company, the number of game developers has increased from almost half to more than 1,500.

Still, XD is expanding overseas. In June, the company soft-launched Sausageman for overseas markets, and so far the title has received 6 million downloads via TapTap. This accounts for about one-third of games downloaded abroad, with the rest generated from Google Play and the Apples iOS App Store, Huang said.

In the first half of the year, TapTaps’ monthly overseas users surged to 13.2 million, more than five times as many as Steam-style service downloads in Southeast Asia, compared to 28.7 million in China.

Its overseas survey is consistent with tighter control over domestic online content. This month, Chinese national media blamed the spiritual opium of video games and called attention to game addiction among young people.

Huang, who previously welcomed public surveillance but called the term selective insult, is looking for ways for his company to limit the playing time of minors through TapTap, including youth mode. It states.

