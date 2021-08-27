Hackers blame T-Mobile attacks and undermine carrier security





According to a Wall Street Journal report, a person who claims to be behind T-Mobile’s data breach, which disclosed information about about 50 million people, reveals his identity and criticizes T-Mobile’s security. Came out before for. John Binns told the WSJ that he was behind the attack, provided evidence that he had access to the accounts associated with the attack, and detailed how and why the attack was successful.

According to Binns, it was possible to retrieve customer (and previous customer) data from T-Mobile by scanning unprotected routers. He found one, he told the Journal. This gives access to a data center in Washington State that stores credentials for more than 100 servers. He called carrier security terrible and said he panicked because he noticed the amount of data he could access. According to the WSJ, it’s unclear if Bins works alone, but it suggests that he’s working with others at least in part of the hack.

Information accessed by hackers includes sensitive personal data such as name, date of birth, and social security number, as well as important mobile phone data such as mobile phone and SIM card identification numbers. T-Mobile said in a statement that it was confident that it had pointed out the malicious person used in the attack by closing access and exits.

The WSJ report delves into the history of Bins as a hacker. He claims to have started making cheats for popular video games and discovered a flaw that would have been used in botnets attacking IoT devices (actually denying work in code). But).

According to Bins, his relationship with US intelligence is problematic, to say the least. A proceeding, allegedly filed by Bins in 2020, requires the CIA, FBI, DOJ, and other agencies to tell him what information they have. The proceedings also alleged that informants persuaded Bins to purchase Stinger missiles on FBI-owned websites, attacked Bins with mental and energy weapons, and even involved in his abduction and torture. I’m blaming the government. The FBI’s response to his proceedings denied that he was being investigated by a botnet agency or had information related to alleged surveillance, kidnapping, or torture.

Mr Binz told The WSJ that one of his goals behind the attack was to make noise and that someone at the FBI wanted to leak information related to his alleged kidnapping. Now that he has spotlighted himself as the person who hacked one of the major carriers in the United States, the situation in Bins is unlikely to improve. But if his report on how he accessed a huge pile of T-Mobile data is true, it draws a picture of concern for carrier security practices.

