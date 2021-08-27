All Gamescom Opening Night Live Games and Trailers





Check out all the best video game trailers for Gamescom 2021 here.

Credit: Ubisoft

Yesterday was the beginning of Gamescom, the biggest video game conference of the year, but it has been fully virtualized thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Still, virtual conferencing is capable of showing off many cool new video games. Yesterday, the opening night live stream with Geoff Keighley certainly provided some fun new trailers and gameplay footage, and some mild disappointment.

Here are the trailers for all Gamescom Opening Night Live video games and why they care (or don’t care) for each.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

I think Lego games have been quite a hit or miss over the years and appeal to certain types of gamers more than others, but I have to say that this looks really attractive. not. It will be available in the spring of 2022.

Far Cry 6

Tell us what you do about the Far Cry series, they know how to make a really funny villain and ridiculous open world shooter. But my favorite part of these games is to occupy the base and treat the whole thing like a big chaotic sandbox. Far Cry 6, featuring Giancarlo Esposito as dictator Anton Castillo, seems to check all the correct boxes. October 7th.

Midnight sun

Without a real gameplay trailer, it’s hard to know what to expect from this tactical superhero game by the makers of XCOM, but Im is definitely excited. I’m not very happy with Marvel games these days, but I want to play more tactical games with these heroes. Please check this out for details. There is no release date yet.

Saints Row Reboot

Judging by this CGI trailer alone, there is no gameplay yet. It literally doesn’t look like Saints Row. It looks like Fortnite, Watch Dogs, or a popular co-op shooter. I have to say, I’m not impressed at all, but I’m open to having my mind changed. Learn more about restarting. The game is scheduled for February 25, 2022.

Halo Infinite Season One Cinematic Intro

I’m cautiously optimistic about Halo Infinite because I love Halo. So far, everything we’ve seen so far has been paused, so I hope the one-year delay makes all the difference. December 8th.

Jet: Far Shore

This is cool. From the manufacturer of Sword & Sworcery.

New World Open Beta

Amazon’s big open world MMO game New World is coming soon with an open beta, so it should be a lot of fun. I’ve played some of the games and it’s okay, but Im isn’t a huge MMO guy.

DEATH STRANDING: Director’s Cut

I’m still not sure why the game, which had the complete freedom to release what the director wanted, needed a director’s cut, but it’s okay.

Call for Duty: Vanguard Mission

This mission was okay, nothing really exciting, nothing to fill me with saliva in the next Call of Duty, but I’m excited about this weekend’s multiplayer alpha. The release date is November 5th.

TMNT: Shredder Revenge

Super retro, this game is. Really back in my childhood, I’m playing a teenage mutant ninja turtle game in an arcade. I’m looking forward to this next year.

Lamb cult

Probably the most unique trailer on Gamescom this year, but to be honest, it goes without saying that this video doesn’t convey much better. Please be surprised to see. It will be available in 2022.

Master

This looks pretty Kick Ass! From the Absolover manufacturer, Sifu is scheduled for a 2022 release date. Hopefully they took advantage of the old gaming system and had a lot of potential, but for me it wasn’t clicked at all so I can improve them.

DokeV

This game looks very creative, colorful and fun. That’s exactly what I want to see in the new open world sandbox game. Neat! Unfortunately, this is targeted for a 2022 release and may be released by 2023.

Midnight Fight Express

This is cool because it was made by only one guy by his loneliness and looks really, really solid. Look at its wild goodness, its sweet sweet hit detection! wonderful! It will be released in 2021.

And that’s all people! Enjoy the trailer and thank you for reading!

Microsoft also made a pretty big announcement about the arrival of cloud gaming on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. This is explained in the video below.

Thanks for watching!

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook. You can support my work on Patreon and sign up for my newsletter on Substack. Subscribe to my YouTube channel here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2021/08/26/all-the-gamescom-2021-video-game-trailers-you-really-need-to-watch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos